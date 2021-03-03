Boys Basketball | Carterville hoping to rebound against Nashville after Monday loss

After suffering a tough division loss to Nashville on Monday, Carterville coach Shane Hawkins rallied his troops to bounce back with a 48-35 win over Anna-Jonesboro on Tuesday.
Sitting at 5-3 in the SIRR-Mississippi, the Lions trail Pinckneyville in second at 6-2 and undefeated Nashville at 8-0. Hawkins understood what Monday’s loss probably meant for Carterville’s chances at a conference title, but there was no time to dwell because the next day was another tough road conference matchup.
“We kind of just talked about being able to come back and play right away,” Hawkins said. “I thought we were pretty good in the first half and I didn’t think we were very good in the second half, but it goes in the win column so we’ll take it and try to get better for Friday night.”
Carterville needed a Nashville loss on Tuesday to have a chance at tying for the Division Title with two conference games remaining, but the Hornets had other plans, defeating Sparta by 33 points.
Pinckneyville picked up win No. 500 for Bob Waggoner in a 52-40 victory over Du Quoin on Tuesday, so now the best case scenario for Carterville is second in the conference. The Lions still have Friday to redeem themselves against Nashville and then one last conference game against Sparta next Tuesday.
“We talk about having the opportunity to go play and making the best of the opportunities that you have in front of you,” Hawkins said. “We know the end point of our season so there’s no point in saving ourselves for anything else. It’s a little bit different, but we’re playing to stay right where we’re at.”
Senior Eli Downen treated Tuesday’s game against Anna-Jonesboro as a chance to wash the bad taste out of his mouth following Monday’s loss. The 6-4 big man played a relatively quiet game against the Wildcats, but managed a pair of threes to go along with 12 points.
“We played with (Nashville) through three quarters of the game and we kind of just let it slip away,” Downen said. “Friday is a big task for them coming to our place after we just played them. We just have to give them our best shot and hopefully it comes out in our favor.”
Downen’s schedule only gets busier with football practice starting back up on Tuesday. He’s anxious to get back under center at quarterback even with just six games this season.
Another Carterville senior, Bryce Anderson, awaits the start of baseball season after losing his junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His focus going into Tuesday’s game remained the same it has all season.
“I just look forward to getting to play another game,” Anderson said. “Getting to play Nashville twice in the same week has us thinking that we can play with them. It’s a fun and exciting game to look forward to.”
When Hawkins was asked if Friday’s game against Nashville is the biggest of the season, his response was, “It’s the biggest game because it’s the next one.”
No matter how the game turns out, players like Anderson will always remember a season that was never promised. Especially in a year when Carterville took down a Top-Ranked Centralia team.
“Honestly, just the chemistry we’ve had and what we’ve been able to turn around,” Anderson said on what he’ll miss the most. “What we’ve been able to accomplish this year has been really fun and something we’ve never had in this program.”
