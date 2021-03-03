Boys Basketball | Carterville hoping to rebound against Nashville after Monday loss

After suffering a tough division loss to Nashville on Monday, Carterville coach Shane Hawkins rallied his troops to bounce back with a 48-35 win over Anna-Jonesboro on Tuesday.

Sitting at 5-3 in the SIRR-Mississippi, the Lions trail Pinckneyville in second at 6-2 and undefeated Nashville at 8-0. Hawkins understood what Monday’s loss probably meant for Carterville’s chances at a conference title, but there was no time to dwell because the next day was another tough road conference matchup.

“We kind of just talked about being able to come back and play right away,” Hawkins said. “I thought we were pretty good in the first half and I didn’t think we were very good in the second half, but it goes in the win column so we’ll take it and try to get better for Friday night.”

Carterville needed a Nashville loss on Tuesday to have a chance at tying for the Division Title with two conference games remaining, but the Hornets had other plans, defeating Sparta by 33 points.

Pinckneyville picked up win No. 500 for Bob Waggoner in a 52-40 victory over Du Quoin on Tuesday, so now the best case scenario for Carterville is second in the conference. The Lions still have Friday to redeem themselves against Nashville and then one last conference game against Sparta next Tuesday.