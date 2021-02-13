Boys Basketball | Carterville rolls to win over Pinckneyville

CARTERVILLE — Eli Downen scored all of his game-high 14 points in the second half after sitting all but three minutes in the first half because of foul trouble to lead Carterville to a 45-38 upset win over unbeaten Pinckneyville in a SIRR-Mississippi Division battle Saturday night at the Lions Den.

“I thought being able to survive the first half with Eli not playing showed the character of this team,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “The guys really competed and played hard and kept us in the game. It was a one-point game at halftime and he hadn’t played, so I think our guys felt comfortable going into the second half. You have to match Pinckneyville’s intensity for each possession in 32 minutes for the first time in seven years. This was a great win for our program.”

Carterville won its second in a row and improved to 2-1 in the conference and 4-1 overall, while Pinckneyville dropped to 2-1 in the Mississippi and 5-1 overall.

“I’m not disappointed,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner. “I just thought we just let one get away. There were a couple big plays on a rebound putback where we have had the ball. We had the lead for three straight possessions where we had a missed rebound putback for a three and a turnover for another three that took the lead. People don’t realize how much that matters in games like this.”