CENTRALIA — Centralia couldn’t get any closer than seven points in the second half and fell to East St. Louis, 53-39, in the first semifinal of the IHSA Class 3A Centralia boys basketball sectional Tuesday night in Trout Arena.

“The game was closer than the score indicated because they hit some free throws late,” said Centralia coach Lee Bennett. “Obviously, we weren’t going to put the hammer to them and we knew that. At every spot we were giving up so much length and that made it more challenging, but our guys didn’t say woe is me and they hung in there and gave themselves a chance.

"Our guys had a terrific season and there is a heck of a lot character in that locker room.”

East St. Louis (23-8) advanced to the sectional championship game for the fourth straight season and will play the winner of Mount Vernon (21-8) and Triad (27-6) Friday. Centralia finishes with a 25-7 record.

“We played a really, really good playoff game,” said East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers. “We knew our length would probably cause some problems, but we just wanted to come in and attack them and I think we did a really good job of it.”

Macaleab Rich led the game and the Flyers with 19 points followed by Antwan Robinson with 11. Cruz Harlan led the Orphans with 17 points, including four from beyond the arc.

The Orphans got off to a very slow start committing three turnovers in the first 1:57 and missing their first four shots, while the Flyers came out running taking a 7-0 lead at the 2:06 mark on a slam by Cameron Boone, a putback of his own shot by Rich and a 3-pointer by Robinson.

Centralia finally got on the board 32 seconds later, but it took Jeh’Chys Brown drawing a two-shot foul to do it when he made both his free throws.

East St. Louis expanded its lead to nine points with 4:11 left, but a free throw by Dustyn Collins and a putback off a 3-point attempt by Collins cut the lead to six with 2:33 remaining. Demarion Brown hit a jumper to give the Flyers a 14-6 lead after the first quarter.

Collins scored to open the second quarter, but the Flyers roared back on an 11-4 run to take a 13-point lead with 1:49 left in the first half. Daryle Jones made a pair of free throws 33 seconds later and Harlan sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the eight at the half, 25-17.

East St. Louis expanded its lead to 11 in the first three minutes of the third quarter, but thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Harlan the Orphans trailed by seven with 1:12 remaining. However, baskets by Rich and Mckenly Falconer gave the Flyers a 40-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Harlan opened the fourth with his fourth 3-pointer and with 3:56 left made an old fashioned 3-point play on a layup and a free throw to cut the lead to seven.