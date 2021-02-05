Boys Basketball | Centralia knocks off Marion in opener

CENTRALIA — Centralia used a stifling defense to overcome an early deficit and defeat Marion, 48-43, Friday night in both South Seven Conference teams' opener at Trout Arena.

Koby Wilmoth, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, hit three huge 3-pointers as part of his 14 points for the Orphans, who also got 14 points from senior guard Mason Blakemore.

"Our pressure was probably the difference," said Centralia coach Lee Bennett. "We didn't really execute very well, we didn't shoot it really well, but our effort was pretty good. It was our first game and some of that happens but we're playing a lot of experienced kids. I was hoping we'd be better than that on some of those things, but the intensity was there and that was important."

Marion (0-1) scored 14 straight points in the opening minutes to take a 16-2 lead. That run included seven points by junior Rayzhaun Bardo, a 3-pointer by Venson Newsom and a pair of driving layups by Trevor Jackson.

Bardo and Jackson both had eight points to share team-high honors for the Wildcats.

"We got a little sloppy against their pressure," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "We've got three solid guards and maybe they weren't ready for it and got a little tired. We got sloppy and gave them easy opportunities."