Boys Basketball | Centralia rallies past Herrin in tournament finale

WEST FRANKFORT — An inability to score points in the paint proved to be the difference Friday as the Herrin Tigers fell to the Centralia Orphans, 42-37, in the championship game of the 36th Annual West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic.

The Tigers held slim leads through the first three periods - 10-9, 21-19, and 27-24.

But at the start of the fourth period, the Orphans took control of the game. Cruz Harlan buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 27. Daryle Jones scored to give Centralia the lead at 29-27. Dustyn Collins followed with a bucket for a 31-27 advantage. Harlan scored again on a drive to increase the lead to six at 33-27 and Collins tallied down low once more for what would be an insurmountable eight-point lead at 35-27.

The Tigers finally stopped the bleeding with a pair of free throws by Jonathan Harrison - his only points of the game - but the damage had been done. The 11-0 run was enough for the Orphans to be victorious on this night.

Herrin managed to pull within four twice thereafter, but would get no closer.

"I'm not upset at all with our defensive effort tonight," said Tigers head coach Sayler Shurtz. "But offensively, we got stagnant in the second half. We were starting our offense from the volleyball line. You can't expect to make entry passes from that far out. We had no flow. We were playing back on our heels, and I believe, a little timidly. We certainly were not aggressive with the ball."

Shurtz said the Orphans are a quality opponent, but the Tigers made it easier for them down the stretch.

"You have to want the ball and you have to be aggressive," he said. "We know what it takes to win ballgames like this, but we didn't show it tonight. I hope the kids dwell on this one for a while. I hate the feeling of losing. I hope they do, too, and bounce back Tuesday night at Marion."

Herrin falls to 19-2 on the season with the loss. Centralia improves to 17-4.

Collins was top scorer for the Orphans with 15 points in a reserve role. Jones followed with 14 points. Herrin was led by Exavier Williams' 12 points, eight coming in the first quarter. Haydon Mayer dropped in 10.

Named to the All-Tournament Team were: Mayer, Harrison, and Reese Billingsley for Herrin; Jack Hogg of West Frankfort; and Jones, Collins and Harlan for Centralia. No player from 0-3 Cairo was selected.

WEST FRANKFORT VS. CAIRO

The Redbirds fought off a stiff challenge from the one-win Cairo Pilots, 67-58, Friday, in the third-place game at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic.

Senior Jack Hogg was the top scorer for the Redbirds with 28 points. Cole Buckingham followed with 11. Both D.,T. Thomas and Preston King accounted for 10 points.

Cairo, which falls to 1-18 on the season, was paced offensively by Maven Childs' 24 points. Jeserick Pilgrim followed with 16.

West Frankfort, now 4-13 overall, led at each quarter break: 21-12, 36-29, and 51-44.