Boys Basketball | Christopher rallies to sweep Sesser-Valier

CHRISTOPHER — Christopher came back from a one-point first quarter deficit to beat Sesser-Valier, 44-37, and sweep the Red Devils in a Black Diamond-West Division boys basketball game Tuesday night at the home of the Bearcats.
“We’re one game back of Goreville after losing to the Blackcats and one game ahead of Sesser-Valier and Chester for the conference lead with three games left for all of us,” said Christopher coach Eric Stallman. “We expect the same type of game we played last time with Sesser. It was a very close game and we won it with a shot with about six seconds left. I expect this to be a really close game again.”
Christopher improved to 8-2 in the conference and overall while Sesser-Valier fell to 6-3 in the conference and 7-3 overall.
The Bearcats erased the first quarter lead by out-scoring the Red Devils 11-5 in the second quarter to take a 20-15 lead at the half. Sesser-Valier left six points at the line at the end of the quarter missing its last six straight free throws.
Christopher increased its lead to 12-points in the third quarter with 4:55 remaining and was still leading by 12 when the Red Devils scored the final four points in the last 3:19 to cut the lead to eight heading into the fourth quarter.
“This year we’re a bigger group, so we play a little slower and a little more in the half court,” Stallman said.
The Red Devils cut the lead to five with 3:24 remaining in the game and was still down by five with 39.5 left after a 3-pointer by Colt Packer. But the Bearcats maintained the lead at the line making 4-of-6 in the final seconds.
“This should be one of the biggest games in Southern Illinois tonight, but unfortunately, and this breaks my heart, these kids should be able to feel the atmosphere that type of game brings, so I feel they get cheated,” said Sesser-Valier coach Shane Garner. “However, they’re still gonna play their hearts outs and give everything they got.”
Anthony Rolla got the Bearcats off to a great start with a 3-pointer and a jumper from the right corner to give Christopher a five-point lead 2:06 into the game.
Eli Schoenbaechler sliced into the lead with a 3-pointer of his own 46 seconds later and Jake Newbury sank a layup to tie the score with 4:12 left in the first quarter.
The big men Mason Goins and Peyton Mazur regained the lead for the Bearcats on back-to-back baskets, but the Red Devils rallied on a one-handed lay-in by Gavin Woodland and a 3-pointer by Newbury to take a 10-9 lead heading into the second quarter.
“Being able to win with Peyton Mazur getting hurt (leaving the game with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter) and Mason Goins being in foul trouble just goes to show you how much of a team effort this was tonight,” Stallman said. “A lot of guys stepped up and it was just a really good team effort, especially down the stretch when they closed to within five points. We handled their pressure well and, except for the score being tied once we led from the wire. It was a really good team game.”