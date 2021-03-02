Boys Basketball | Christopher rallies to sweep Sesser-Valier

The Red Devils cut the lead to five with 3:24 remaining in the game and was still down by five with 39.5 left after a 3-pointer by Colt Packer. But the Bearcats maintained the lead at the line making 4-of-6 in the final seconds.

“This should be one of the biggest games in Southern Illinois tonight, but unfortunately, and this breaks my heart, these kids should be able to feel the atmosphere that type of game brings, so I feel they get cheated,” said Sesser-Valier coach Shane Garner. “However, they’re still gonna play their hearts outs and give everything they got.”

Anthony Rolla got the Bearcats off to a great start with a 3-pointer and a jumper from the right corner to give Christopher a five-point lead 2:06 into the game.

Eli Schoenbaechler sliced into the lead with a 3-pointer of his own 46 seconds later and Jake Newbury sank a layup to tie the score with 4:12 left in the first quarter.

The big men Mason Goins and Peyton Mazur regained the lead for the Bearcats on back-to-back baskets, but the Red Devils rallied on a one-handed lay-in by Gavin Woodland and a 3-pointer by Newbury to take a 10-9 lead heading into the second quarter.

“Being able to win with Peyton Mazur getting hurt (leaving the game with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter) and Mason Goins being in foul trouble just goes to show you how much of a team effort this was tonight,” Stallman said. “A lot of guys stepped up and it was just a really good team effort, especially down the stretch when they closed to within five points. We handled their pressure well and, except for the score being tied once we led from the wire. It was a really good team game.”

