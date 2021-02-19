Boys Basketball | Clemons scores 26 to lead Murphysboro to first conference win

MURPHYSBORO — Calvon Clemons scored 26 points on Friday night that lifted Murphysboro to a 64-45 victory over Harrisburg.

It was a much-needed victory for Murphysboro after losing three of four games this season by a combined seven points. The Red Devils move to 2-3 and pick up their first SIRR-Ohio victory to move to 1-3 in the conference.

“It was nice to win one tonight and we needed it,” said Red Devils coach Daryl Murphy. “We knew Harrisburg would come in here and play us tough and they did, but there was nobody that could stop Calvon tonight.”

The Red Devils took over the game with an 18-2 run to open the third quarter that extended their lead to 42-26. Clemons scored eight points during the run and capped off the streak with a floater in the lane that forced Harrisburg into a timeout quickly down 16. The junior got all of his buckets in the paint on 12 of 13 shooting and drove the lane at will.

It was a third quarter to forget for Harrisburg after being outscored 24-6 by Murphysboro. After six turnovers in the first half, the Bulldogs suffered eight alone in the third quarter with the majority coming during the Red Devil’s run.