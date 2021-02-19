Boys Basketball | Clemons scores 26 to lead Murphysboro to first conference win

MURPHYSBORO — Calvon Clemons scored 26 points on Friday night that lifted Murphysboro to a 64-45 victory over Harrisburg.
It was a much-needed victory for Murphysboro after losing three of four games this season by a combined seven points. The Red Devils move to 2-3 and pick up their first SIRR-Ohio victory to move to 1-3 in the conference.
“It was nice to win one tonight and we needed it,” said Red Devils coach Daryl Murphy. “We knew Harrisburg would come in here and play us tough and they did, but there was nobody that could stop Calvon tonight.”
The Red Devils took over the game with an 18-2 run to open the third quarter that extended their lead to 42-26. Clemons scored eight points during the run and capped off the streak with a floater in the lane that forced Harrisburg into a timeout quickly down 16. The junior got all of his buckets in the paint on 12 of 13 shooting and drove the lane at will.
It was a third quarter to forget for Harrisburg after being outscored 24-6 by Murphysboro. After six turnovers in the first half, the Bulldogs suffered eight alone in the third quarter with the majority coming during the Red Devil’s run.
Senior Gavin Kuba came off the bench for Murphysboro and scored three points in his return from an undisclosed absence. Kuba’s only field goal of the game came on a halfcourt heave that splashed the bottom of the net to give his team a 50-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Murphysboro took a 26-24 lead into halftime led by Clemons with eight points on 4 of 4 shooting. Clemons closed out the second quarter with a steal and layup that gave his team some energy heading into the locker rooms despite shooting 11 of 24 as a team.
The Red Devils converted just 2 of 13 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc with one coming from senior JaQuan Jackson who finished with seven points in the first half. The offensive onslaught to open the second half allowed Jackson to connect on his second 3-pointer after getting shaken up in the first half.
Harrisburg took a 17-13 lead into the second quarter led by junior Michael Godley in the first half with seven points on 3 of 5 shooting. Godley closed out the first quarter with a breakaway layup before the game saw three more lead changes in the first half.
Godsey led Harrisburg in scoring with 11 points while senior Jesse Lawler reeled in a team-high four rebounds. The Bulldogs next host Du Quoin on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.
Jackson finished second in scoring with 15 points for Murphysboro. The Red Devils travel for a non-conference game against Marion on Saturday at 3 p.m.
