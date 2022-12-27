Boys Basketball | Duster Thomas Hoops Classic Recap

PINCKNEYVILLE — Opening day of the 15th Annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic began with a slam banger of a first game between Meridian and Carlyle and continued all through the day with some of the finest boys’ basketball action in the area.

In game seven, Pinckneyville beat Salem 61-29 to win its sixth in a row and improve to 11-1 on the season.

“I thought we did a nice job on pressuring the ball and getting into the passing lanes,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner. “The big thing was to make sure we had a rebound advantage and keep the ball out of the lane. We were able to switch up and play a little zone to give our kids a little game experience with that.”

The Panthers led 9-5 after the first quarter and exploded in the second to take a 25-7 lead at the half. Reid Harriss had a great first half making 5-of-9 from the field for 11 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

The Panthers scored the first 14 points of the second quarter before the Wildcats scored their only points on a lay-up with 1:27 remaining. Salem had a chance to cut into the lead a little farther with a pair of free throws, but missed both of them.

The third quarter was more of the same with Pinckneyville upping its lead to 20 points on a put-back by Karsen Konkel and later to 25 on a basket by Pearson Launius with 1:05 remaining in the third.

Harriss and Hunter Smith scored 11 points each to lead the Panthers in scoring. Harriss also led in rebounding with 10, including seven on the offensive boards. Launius finished with eight points and Seth Bailey led the Wildcats with eight points.

“Harriss was really aggressive on the offensive and defensive glass which gave us a big lift,” Waggoner said.

The Panthers shot .500 from the field (26-of-52) and dominated the boards with out-rebounding the Wildcats, 31-19, including 17-9 on the offensive end and 14-10 on the defensive end.

The action started bright and early Tuesday with the Carlyle Indians jumping out to a 22-14 lead in the first quarter and extended their lead to 35-23 at the half. Meridian cut the lead to one after the third quarter, outscoring Carlyle 18-7 and continued their rally to win 57-53.

Roderick Gatewood, Jr. led Meridian and the game with 27 points. Tristen Mackins finished with 12 points and Javionne Ranson 10. Cole Kaufman led in rebounds with eight.

Sam Ruscher led Carlyle with 15 points, followed by Hayden Huels with 11. Matthew Guthrie was a beast on the boards, pulling down 13 rebounds including 10 on the defensive end.

In game two, Richland County beat Woodlawn, 77-27. The Indians finished with five players in double digits scoring led by Alex Nealis with 18 points followed by Rex Hallam with 15, Zechariah Wease 14, Dawson Brown 11 and Casey Thomann 10. Hallam also led with seven rebounds.

Wyatt Rollie led the Cardinals with 17 points on 7-of-18 from the field and 3-of-4 from the line and in rebounds with six.

The third game was a tussle between Mount Carmel and Okawville. The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter with the Aces, out-scoring the Rockets 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 25-16 lead into halftime. The Rockets fought back to cut the lead to 37-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Aces extended their lead to win, 50-41.

Gavin Smith led the Aces with 15 points, including making 5-of-8 shots from the field and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Blayne Sisson added 10.

Grant Schleifer and Aidan Anderson led the Rockets with 11 points each with Anderson and Hayden Shubert pulling down six rebounds each.

After Murphysboro beat Roxana 49-41 in game four, Jerseyville beat Chester, 58-52 in game five.

Ayden Kanallakan led the Panthers with 23 points followed by Tanner Brunaugh with 13 points. Gavin Schroeder led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

Ballard County beat Steeleville, 48-32, in game six. The Bombers led 13-10 after the first quarter, 23-17 at the half, 31-27 after three quarters before winning 48-32. Jace Birney led the Bombers with 21 points and Carter Wasson led the Warriors with 12 points.

Wednesday’s schedule has two slates of games playing simultaneously with the winners’ bracket playing in Duster Thomas Gymnasium and the consolation bracket in the Auxiliary Gym with games starting at 9 a.m.

The Duster Thomas schedule opens with Pinckneyville playing Ballard County followed by Jerseyville/Richland County at 10:30, Murphysboro/ Mount Carmel at noon and Meridian playing the winner of Benton/Trico at 1:30 p.m.

The semifinals games will be played at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. and the fifth place bracket games will be played at 4 and 7 p.m.

The Auxiliary Gym schedule opens at 9 a.m. with Salem playing Steeleville. Chester and Woodlawn play at 10:30 followed by Roxana/Okawville at noon and Carlyle playing the loser of Benton/Trico at 1:30 p.m.

The consolation semifinals will be played 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. and the 13th place bracket games played at 4 and 7 p.m.