Boys Basketball | Eldorado Holiday Tournament, Day 2 Wrap

Game 9 Monday, Day 1 (late): Hamilton County 63-29 over Carrier Mills. Wyatt Hamson accounted for 23 points to pace the Foxes. Jalon Ellis poured in 14 of the Wildcats' 29 points.

Game 1 Tuesday: Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 53-46 over Edwards County. Top scorer for the Cardinals was Preston Long with 16 points. Adding 13 was Joel Hortin. Logan Correll dumped in 14 points to pace the Lions. Owen Grimes tacked on 11.

Game 2: Fairfield 50-36 over Gallatin County. High scorer for the Mules was Eric Rodgers with 23 points. The Hawks were paced by Noah Richardson's 14 points.

Game 3: West Frankfort 57-42 over Hardin County. Brady Melvin's 23 points paced the Redbirds. Walker Bebout had 13 points for the Cougars.

Game 4: Herrin 50-43 over Harrisburg in overtime. Top scorer for the Tigers was Haydon Mayer with 11 points. Both Kyrese Lukens and Exavier Williams tallied 10 points each. The Bulldogs were led by Cam Ande's 23 points.

Game 5: Vienna 63-54 over Carterville. Charlie King unloaded for 29 points to pace the Eagles. The Lions had four players in double figures. Caden Hawkins and Kade Lustenberger each hit for 14 points. Peyton Bittle and Blake Burkey each netted 12.

Game 6: Hamilton County over Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 53-46. Wyatt Hamson was high scorer for the Foxes with 16 points. Abe Neal added 11. The Cardinals were led by Preston Long's 17 points. Joel Hortin tacked on 14.

Game 7: Massac County over Anna-Jonesboro, 86-49.

Game 8: Eldorado leads Carmi 42-29 in the fourth quarter.

Game 9: West Frankfort vs. Fairfield (10 p.m. late game)