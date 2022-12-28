Boys Basketball | Eldorado Holiday Tournament Wrap Day 3

Late Night Game 9, Day 2

Fairfield defeats West Frankfort, 47-41. Eric Rodgers leads the charge for the Mules with 26 points. Jack Hogg is tops for the Redbirds with 10 points.

Game 1, Day 3

Carterville defeats Harrisburg, 71-58. Caden Hawkins was top gun for the Lions with 27 points. Peyton Bittle added 17. The Bulldogs were paced by the 20 points of Myles Crank. Cam Ande followed with 15.

Game 2, Day 3

Carmi-White County edges Anna-Jonesboro, 55-53. Leading scorer for the Builldogs was Tyler Goematt with 24 points. The Wildcats’ leading scorer was Dylan Harvel with 23 points.

Game 3, Day 3

Herrin defeats Vienna 70-64. Pacing the Tigers offensively was Haydon Mayer with 19 points. Kyrese Lukens chipped in 14. The Eagles were led by Charlie King’s 26 points. Owen Treat tacked on 16.

Game 4, Day 3

Massac County rolls to a 77-51 win over Eldorado. Top gun for the Patriots was Isaac Hosman with 21 points. Brody Smallman checked in with 20. The Eagles were led by Parker Price’s 15 points. Josh Owens added 14.

Game 5, Day 3

Fairfield defeats Hamilton County, 56-46. Eric Rodgers was again the big scorer for the Mules with 24 points.

Layne Tucker added 17. The Foxes were led by Trenton Pike’s 14 points. Wyatt Hamson and Eli Hanson dropped in 10 apiece.

Game 6, Day 3 at Eldorado Holiday Tourney, 6 p.m.

Carterville defeats Carmi-White County in fifth-place game, 51-49.

Top scorer for the Lions was Caden Hawkins with 29 points.

He had 18 of those 29 in the first period. The Bulldogs were paced by Mitchel Edwards’ 15 points. Bryce Conner followed with 13.

Game 7, Day 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Vienna wins the battle for third place, defeating host, Eldorado, 69-59. Top scorer for Vienna was Owen Treat with 28 points. Buddy Clay followed with 19. Leading scorer for Eldorado was Josh Owens with 30 points.

Game 8, Day 3 9 p.m.

Massac County vs. Herrin (championship game)