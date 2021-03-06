Boys Basketball | Fast start leads Marion past Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Venson Newsom scored 15 points as Marion spoiled Senior Night and kept Carbondale winless with a 45-32 victory over the Terriers in their South Seven Conference game Friday night.

Trevor Jackson added 13 points for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in South Seven games.

"We wanted our defense to lead to offense and we did that," said Marion assistant coach Darrell Wimberly. "Our kids played hard and bought into the way we want to play defense."

DeCarl Payne led the Terriers, who dropped to 0-7 and 0-5, with 11 points. Demarcus Funchess also hit double figures with 10.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-0 lead after Jordan Cook and Newsom both hit 3-pointers and Jackson added a basket.

Carbondale's first points came on a 3-pointer by Payne halfway through the first quarter.

Marion got a putback from senior Hunter Simmons at the buzzer to take an 18-5 lead into the second period.

The Wildcats went into the break with a 24-14 lead, then Jackson drilled a pair of 3-pointers to start the third quarter. Jackson also had the last bucket of the frame as Marion went into the fourth leading 37-20.