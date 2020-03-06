Boys Basketball | Goreville gets past Woodlawn for sectional crown

“We beat a very good team, but we also beat a very great player,” Tripp said. “I’ve liked McKay since he stepped on a court in high school. We did all we could to just hold him to 34 points.”

Hines had missed two shots from beyond the arc when he parked himself in the right corner and drained his second 3-pointer of the game to give the Blackcats the lead, 57-55, with 21.3 seconds left on the clock.

“I usually don’t shoot from the corners, so I was shaking in my boots there for a little bit, but I let it go and prayed to God it would be good,” Hines said. “I was mad at myself for missing the first two, but we had to get going. I’ve been waiting all year for that shot to help them win because they have been great to me all year.”

McKay drove the length of he court and was drew a foul with 14.2 remaining and made both free throws to tie the score at 57-57.

After a timeout, Webb drove down the right side and made a cut to the lane and was fouled with 7.3 left and calmly went to the line and made his first shot. Woodlawn called another timeout to ice him, but that didn’t bother him as he swished the second to up the lead to 59-57.