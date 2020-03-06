Boys Basketball | Goreville gets past Woodlawn for sectional crown

NORRIS CITY — Woodlawn came back from a 10-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to take the lead with 1:19 left, but Kanon Webb’s two free throws with seven seconds left sealed the win for Goreville, 59-57, over Woodlawn before a capacity crowd at the NCOE Class 1A boys basketball sectional final Friday night.
“I was thinking about all the times me and brothers were shooting free throws in the gym playing 21 all the time,” Webb said. “So I just knocked them down like it was practice with no one in the gym instead of a full house.”
Goreville (34-2) advances to the Carbondale Super-Sectional to play Moweaqua Central A & M (30-3) Tuesday at 6 p.m. Moweaque beat Effingham St. Anthony, 57-43, at the Casey Westfield Sectional.
“In the fourth it seemed we were trying not to lose, but we knew when we were up by 10 that they would go on another run because we had a seven or eight point lead going into the fourth the last time we played them and they went off on us,” said Goreville Coach Todd Tripp. “My kids played their butts off and exerted themselves so much on the defensive end.”
The Cardinals led 55-54 with 1:19 remaining on a three-point play by Blake McKay on a layup and a free throw. After both teams traded turnovers, McKay was fouled, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 33 seconds later to leave the lead at one point and Trent Glidewell got the rebound for the Blackcats.
“We beat a very good team, but we also beat a very great player,” Tripp said. “I’ve liked McKay since he stepped on a court in high school. We did all we could to just hold him to 34 points.”
Hines had missed two shots from beyond the arc when he parked himself in the right corner and drained his second 3-pointer of the game to give the Blackcats the lead, 57-55, with 21.3 seconds left on the clock.
“I usually don’t shoot from the corners, so I was shaking in my boots there for a little bit, but I let it go and prayed to God it would be good,” Hines said. “I was mad at myself for missing the first two, but we had to get going. I’ve been waiting all year for that shot to help them win because they have been great to me all year.”
McKay drove the length of he court and was drew a foul with 14.2 remaining and made both free throws to tie the score at 57-57.
After a timeout, Webb drove down the right side and made a cut to the lane and was fouled with 7.3 left and calmly went to the line and made his first shot. Woodlawn called another timeout to ice him, but that didn’t bother him as he swished the second to up the lead to 59-57.
McKay drove the length of the court again and drove the lane and missed a contested layup. When Webb came up with the rebound the horn sounded.
Woodlawn (31-4) trailed by 10 heading into the fourth quarter when the Cardinals went on a 14-4 run to tie the game 52-52 with 3:50 remaining on a 3-pointer by McKay.
“In the third we had some good looks that didn’t go in and they banged in some shots and got some offensive stickbacks,” said Woodlawn coach Brian Gamber. “We changed the momentum of the game — our 1-3-1 defense was really good — and I think they might of gotten a little lax trying to run the clock out instead of staying aggressive. We took advantage to get some turnovers and made some quick perimeter shots. We then had one of our best players at the line shooting a 1-and-1 with 40 seconds left, but it just rolled out. Then on the other end they got one of those 50-50 charge or block calls and we didn’t later.”
Glidewell got the lead back, 54-52, for the Blackcats when he went to the line after being fouled on a rebound and made both free throws with 3:21 remaining.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle with the Cardinals taking an early 6-2 on two 3-pointers by McKay and Jackson Tiemann.
The Blackcats clawed back tying the score three times at six, eight and 10 points before Briley Dunn scored on a layup to give Goreville its first lead 12-10 with 1:26 remaining in the first quarter.
However, the Cardinals played long ball again retaking the lead on a 3-pointer by Chase Hollenkamp with 67 seconds remaining and by McKay at the buzzer to take a 16-12 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Cardinals extended their lead to six on a steal by McKay and a transition layup. Woodlawn held a five-point lead with 2:39 left in the half on another 3-pointer by Hollencamp, but the Blackcats rallied to take the lead with 50 seconds left on Hines’ first 3-pointer from the right side.
However, McKay drove the lane and scored with 2.2 seconds left to give the Cardinals a one-point lead at the half.
The Blackcats exploded in the third quarter out-scoring the Cardinals 17-6, including two 2-pointers by Webb and one by Chase Quigley to take a 48-38 lead into the fourth quarter.