Boys Basketball | Goreville pulls away from Pope County for regional title

"That was a nice dunk," Tripp said. "He drove the lane and got everybody going."

The slam gave the Blackcats a 48-31 lead and forced Simmons to call a timeout. Goreville's lead was 53-36 going into the fourth quarter and the Blackcats closed the game on a 13-1 run.

A running clock was started with 2:23 left when Carter Bishop hit a 3-pointer to make it 66-36.

Braxton Mitchell led the Pirates with 16 points and do-it-all point guard Jackson Eddington had 10 in his final game.

"We got tired," Simmons said. "Jackson got tired and he's our best player and everybody else plays off him. He took some shots when he was tired and that's part of it. We put an awful lot on him. It's tough because Goreville is a nice team and I thought we played them pretty good in the first half."

Pope County led the game 8-6 at the 1:50 mark of the first quarter following free throws by Mitchell. Goreville went into the second with a 10-9 lead and pushed the margin to double digits first on Briley Dunn's jumper that made it 28-18 with four minutes left in the half.

Mitchell took an inbounds pass with 1.2 seconds left and banked in a heaved 3-pointer at the intermission buzzer to cut Goreville's lead to 36-27 at the break.