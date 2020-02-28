Boys Basketball | Goreville pulls away from Pope County for regional title

CRAB ORCHARD — With their usual smothering defense and a rebounding dominance, Goreville pulled away from Pope County for a 66-37 victory in the championship game of the Class 1A Crab Orchard Regional on Friday night.
Goreville now takes its 32-2 record into Wednesday night's semifinals of the NCOE Sectional against Okawville at 7 p.m., while Pope County finishes with a 21-11 mark.
"It was a good season and a fun, enjoyable season," said Pope County coach Jim Simmons. "We didn't think we'd win 21 games, and to make it to the championship of the regional was just a big accomplishment for these kids."
Landon Albright led the Blackcats with 18 points, including eight in the second quarter, while fellow big man Nick Compton had 12. Briley Dunn also reached double figures with 11.
Goreville's third talented big man, Trent Glidewell, chipped in six points.
"We're so versatile with Compton, Glidewell and Albright," said Goreville coach Todd Tripp. "They do a good job of looking for each other. Then you have the right combo where Glidewell can actually step out a little bit. He didn't have to tonight but when he gets on the high post he's one of the best passers we have. He made some key assists there and Albright just works his tail off."
Compton had the highlight-reel play of the night when he sliced down the lane and tried the slam the ball with three minutes left in the third quarter. The ball slipped slightly out of Compton's hand as he grabbed the rim and actually hit the backboard before going in but still looked quite impressive.
"That was a nice dunk," Tripp said. "He drove the lane and got everybody going."
The slam gave the Blackcats a 48-31 lead and forced Simmons to call a timeout. Goreville's lead was 53-36 going into the fourth quarter and the Blackcats closed the game on a 13-1 run.
A running clock was started with 2:23 left when Carter Bishop hit a 3-pointer to make it 66-36.
Braxton Mitchell led the Pirates with 16 points and do-it-all point guard Jackson Eddington had 10 in his final game.
"We got tired," Simmons said. "Jackson got tired and he's our best player and everybody else plays off him. He took some shots when he was tired and that's part of it. We put an awful lot on him. It's tough because Goreville is a nice team and I thought we played them pretty good in the first half."
Pope County led the game 8-6 at the 1:50 mark of the first quarter following free throws by Mitchell. Goreville went into the second with a 10-9 lead and pushed the margin to double digits first on Briley Dunn's jumper that made it 28-18 with four minutes left in the half.
Mitchell took an inbounds pass with 1.2 seconds left and banked in a heaved 3-pointer at the intermission buzzer to cut Goreville's lead to 36-27 at the break.
"They came out and played their butts off," Tripp said. "I give them credit. They played hard and hit some shots. It's a regional championship and their emotions were high and they did a great job. They had a good game plan. But I thought in the second half they got tired."
Goreville dominated on the glass and a putback by Albright gave the Blackcats a 45-31 lead midway through the third quarter and the rout was on from there.
"We got the ball inside more as the game went along," Tripp said. "That's where we hurt them."