Boys Basketball | Goreville surfs past West Frankfort in season opener

GOREVILLE — Goreville handled business at home with an 80-42 victory over West Frankfort on Tuesday evening.
It was a redeeming night for Goreville after the IHSA shut down its State Series in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Lots of smiles tonight; it was so good to be out here,” said Blackcats coach Todd Tripp. “It was so good for the kids to get that chance to come out here and play again. For my kids in particular who had their chances shot down last year in Peoria with a chance at a state championship.”
The Blackcats leaned on seniors Chase Quigley and Kanon Webb to take a commanding 42-19 lead into halftime. Quigley finished his night with 21 points and seven rebounds while Webb offered 19 points off the bench.
Quigley and others had to adjust quickly to the challenges of playing with masks on. Between face coverings, no fans and replacing the opening jump ball with an inbounds pass it was a normal night of basketball.
“It’s really hard playing with a mask and it makes it really hard to breathe,” Quigley said, who appreciated the mask timeouts during the game. “The refs are letting us play and whenever we get to the bench, we’re spread out.”
The Blackcats knew coming in they wanted to start the season off right after what happened last year. Junior Briley Dunn opened the second half with a layup that later snowballed into a 26-3 run for the Blackcats. Dunn capped his night off with nine points when the Blackcats took a 42 point lead into the fourth quarter.
Goreville finished a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line. Webb and fellow senior Carter Bishop matched each other with three a piece on a night where the Blackcats played a total of 10 guys.
“We just wanted to play hard, compete on defense and be good teammates,” said Quigley. “I think last year we showed we had a deep bench and I think we can do that again this year. We were more focused on just being able to have a season this year and that made us pretty proud.”
West Frankfort’s struggles in the turnover department early on lingered into the offense. The Redbirds' 19 points in the first half came off five 3-pointers and four free throws, but the elephant in the room was 25 total turnovers on the night.
The Redbirds were led in scoring by Peyton Nibbs with 17 points on 4 of 5 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. Landon Croslin chipped in 12 points while Paxton Griffith led the team with five rebounds.
Even without fans in the stands, Tripp knew Blackcat nation was watching from home via livestream.
“I just told my guys not to get frustrated with the fan situation because we have fans watching at home on Blackcat Network,” said Tripp. “I just kept reminding them that we’re getting a chance at playing this year.”
Tripp managed to get three of his J-V kids playing time through the majority of the game. Landon Geyman had a play in the second quarter where the big man clamped up on the defensive perimeter to cost West Frankfort a 10-second clock violation.
Tristan Green also saw minutes alongside sophomore Ian Sopczak who isn’t afraid to shoot the ball. Tripp believes he’ll be a key player off the bench moving forward.
Goreville will next face Ziegler-Royalton in an away game on Friday.
