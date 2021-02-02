Boys Basketball | Goreville surfs past West Frankfort in season opener

GOREVILLE — Goreville handled business at home with an 80-42 victory over West Frankfort on Tuesday evening.

It was a redeeming night for Goreville after the IHSA shut down its State Series in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Lots of smiles tonight; it was so good to be out here,” said Blackcats coach Todd Tripp. “It was so good for the kids to get that chance to come out here and play again. For my kids in particular who had their chances shot down last year in Peoria with a chance at a state championship.”

The Blackcats leaned on seniors Chase Quigley and Kanon Webb to take a commanding 42-19 lead into halftime. Quigley finished his night with 21 points and seven rebounds while Webb offered 19 points off the bench.

Quigley and others had to adjust quickly to the challenges of playing with masks on. Between face coverings, no fans and replacing the opening jump ball with an inbounds pass it was a normal night of basketball.

“It’s really hard playing with a mask and it makes it really hard to breathe,” Quigley said, who appreciated the mask timeouts during the game. “The refs are letting us play and whenever we get to the bench, we’re spread out.”