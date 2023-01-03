Boys Basketball | Harrisburg gets win over Benton

Harrisburg withstood Benton’s defensive pressure and got a big offensive night from Camron Ande as the Bulldogs knocked off the Rangers, 61-52, in a key SIRR Conference matchup on Tuesday night in Davenport Gym.

Harrisburg got 28 points and 12 rebounds from their 6-3 junior, as Ande scored 15 of those points in a pivotal third quarter when the Rangers made their biggest push.

“Benton is a very good team and having them at home, we talked about how important it was getting this victory tonight,” said Harrisburg coach Andy Fehrenbacher “Cam had a big night for us and I’m proud of the way the guys stepped up and answered the bell.”

The Bulldogs led 29-21 early in the third quarter, but Benton used the next three minutes to go on a 13-2 run and grab a 36-33 lead midway through the frame.

But the ‘Dogs responded, closing the quarter with a 13-0 run that was sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers by Ande.

“We got up three points and we lost Ande on a broken play and he tied it up,” recalled Benton coach Ron Winemiller. “Then he put them up three on the next possession and that kind of let them exhale and get their feet back underneath them."

Benton would get no closer than six in the fourth quarter, as Harrisburg held on for the win.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 6-7 overall and 2-1 in the SIRR Ohio Division, got 13 points from Myles Crank.

“A team like Benton that penetrates well, has so many shooters and has so many different weapons, you just have to keep them off balance and out of rhythm if you can,” Fehrenbacher said. “We added a few wrinkles defensively that they hadn’t seen yet that we threw at them tonight and I think that helped.”

Benton dropped to 1-2 in the SIRR and 12-3 overall. The Rangers were led in scoring by Landon Croslin’s 17 points, which included five 3-pointers, as Isaac Billington added 15 points. Benton was playing without 6-7 sophomore Docker Tedeschi who is out with an injury.

“We don’t know how long he’s going to be out yet, but we just have to play with the guys that we have and that just forces us to play a little different,” said Winemiller. “This conference is really good at the top so every road win you can get is a big one, it’s just unfortunate we weren’t able to get one tonight.”