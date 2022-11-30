Boys Basketball | Harrisburg holds on to defeat Chester at Murphysboro tournament

MURPHYSBORO — Junior guard Cameron Ande poured in a game-high 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter Wednesday, to lead the Harrisburg Bulldogs to a hard-fought 52-42 win over Chester at the 19th Annual Ernie Bozarth Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament.

It marks Harrisburg's first win of the season after falling 62-59 to East St. Louis Lovejoy on Monday. Chester is now 0-2. The Jackets lost 52-36 to Murphysboro on Monday.

Ande drained three triples against Chester and four two-point field goals to go along with three free throws.

"He has a lot of skill," said first-year Bulldogs head coach Andy Fehrenbacher. "Cam has to get better defensively, but he is definitely a major weapon for us offensively."

Fehrenbacher was also pleased with the play of senior post player Andrew Unthank, who came off the bench and scored nine points on the night, including seven in the first half when the Bulldogs were struggling offensively.

"I thought Unthank came up big for us tonight," Fehrenbacher said.

Fehrenbacher said it feels good to get that first win of the season.

"That first one is always an important one," he said. "I thought everyone got in the game for us tonight did a pretty nice job for us."

Chester burst out to a 13-9 lead after one quarter of play. Devante Palacio provided the bulk of the damage on the offensive end for the Jackets with seven points.

In the second period, Harrisburg got on track offensively. Ande and Unthank both knocked down 3-pointers. Ross Rider also contributed a basket. Defensively, the Bulldogs held the Jackets in check, allowing only two field goals - one by Chance Mott and one from Trace Fricke.

Harrisburg extended its halftime lead of 19-17 to 30-25 after three periods and led by as many as 14 midway through the fourth quarter at 43-29 on a driving basket from Myles Crank.

Chester then got hot late thanks to Fricke and Gavin Schroeder, pulling within three at 43-40 at the 1:33 mark of the final stanza. The Bulldogs, however, hung tough, scoring nine of the final 11 points.

"We're 1-3 now and in each of those four games we hit a roadblock on the offensive end. Tonight, that came in the second quarter," said Jackets head coach Chris Toledo. "We're going to have to fix that if we want to win more games."

Toledo said he was proud of his team's fourth period comeback.

"I never question our toughness and how hard we play," he said. "Our kids bring it every night. That's all I can really ask of them."

In addition to Ande's 20 and Unthank's nine, Charlie Fehrenbacher and Crank each tallied six. Charlie Fehrenbacher, a senior forward and the coach's son, rolled an ankle late in the third quarter, but returned to the hardwood in the fourth period. Nate Lawrence tossed in five points. Rider finished with two.

Chester was paced by Fricke's 14 points. Palacio followed with 11. Schroeder tacked on nine. Mott had six and Kolton Jany added two.

Fehrenbacher said he expects a fun match when his Dogs square off against the host school - Murphysboro - at 7 p.m. Friday.

"Murphysboro is always tough, especially at home," he said. "Coach Murphy does such a fine job. I expect them to come out and pressure us. We will have to be ready to compete. I'm looking forward to it."