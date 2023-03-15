Senior forward Reid Harriss’ transfer from Steeleville and junior Karsen Konkel’s elevation to the starting lineup were the final pieces that propelled the Pinckneyville boys’ basketball team from a 23-5 team that was eliminated in the regional finale to a 28-7 regional and sectional championship team that fell three points short of the IHSA Final Four.

“Reid was a great addition to our program that added size and rebounding to our defense, which gave more space for Karsen to work inside,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner. “Both are ultimate competitors that work well together, not only offensively, but defensively. It was a pleasure to coach both of them.”

Both were key members of a starting unit that included senior Pearson Launius and junior Hunter Smith at guards and sophomore AJ Keith at forward along with a deep battle tested roster that included former starter Kellen Scott coming off the bench as the sixth man by the end of the season.

“My new teammates all had team chemistry,” Harriss said. “But honestly they share the ball so well with each other within the first week I fit right in once I got down the plays and the different terms. I also made a tweak to my shot, so I didn’t get my shot to feel comfortable until just before halfway through the season. By the time of the BIT we gelled really well.”

Harriss, who is 6-feet, 5-inches tall, was a wing guard/small forward and later a post player.

“With AJ starting the last third of the season I became the next biggest, so that gave me a chance to play the post, because Waggoner knew I could guard down there and run at the wing at the same time,” Harriss said. “Konkel is the one who usually sets the first screen and he’s usually getting double or triple teamed. He can see the court when he’s facing out and it’s always a really good kick out. My favorite spot is the top of the key two steps either left or right.”

Konkel, who is 6-feet, 6-inches tall, shook off football injuries to provide a solid offensive and defensive threat from the paint.

“My position was center and the post and my job was to get rebounds and to score from the inside,” Konkel said. “I pretty much can make any shot from the free throw line in, but I like to get as close to the rim as possible and then make a move. Defensively, my job is not letting my man score and then box out to get the rebound.”

Konkel finished as the leading scorer averaging 10.2 points a game and the second leading rebounder averaging 5.2 a game.

Harriss led the ream in rebounding with a 5.7 average, in blocks with 51 and was the fourth leading scorer with an 8.5 average.

In the sectional title game that the Panthers beat Breese Central (29-5), Konkel led the team in scoring with 18 points, including 4-for-4 from the free throw line while Harriss was more defensive in that game contributing four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.

“This year’s team we had more size and length because of Reid,” Konkel said. “He took a lot of pressure off me like with the rebounding. Offensively, he didn’t take away from what I did, but he helped because they had to help off on Reid because he can shoot the ball. Later in the season, Reid played post more, so I would pop out. That took some of the stress of playing physical off me and that gave me a little rest.”

During the sectional semifinal win over Massac County, Harriss scored 12 points and Konkel eight.

“Karsen’s skills continued to improve as the season progressed, which allowed him to stay on the court for longer stretches, and that was a big part of our postseason success,” Waggoner said.

Konkel hadn’t been much of a factor his first two years because of injuries he suffered from the football season.

“I was hurt my freshman year and last year I came in about halfway through the season because I was coming off another injury and a surgery on my leg and didn’t play a lot, so this was my first year playing varsity,” Konkel said.

Harriss was a two-year starter for Steeleville. Last year as a junior he was the leading rebounder by far with a total of 300 rebounds for 8.2 a game and the second leading scorer with a 10.2 average on a team that advanced to the IHSA Class 1A Final Four for the first time in school history after winning just its fourth regional title, its first sectional title and its first Super-Sectional title. The Warriors finished in fourth place with a team record 29-8 record.

“I have six family members that live in Pinckneyville, so I took the opportunity to be closer to them,” Harriss said. “I loved playing here, especially the atmosphere at home on a Friday night. They support their players even off the court for just the amount of people who recognize you for being on the team. I knew what was coming, but it still intimidated me a little bit at first. I hadn’t had that to that extent before.”

Konkel added, “Reid was cousins with one of my best friends, so we hung out and were friends when we were younger. I was happy he came down here. He really fit in with us.”