Boys Basketball | Herrin defeats Mount Vernon

HERRIN — Some big-game match-ups don't live up to the hype, but that wasn't the case Saturday night in Herrin as the Tigers built a 13-point lead and had to hold on for dear life to defeat the Mount Vernon Rams, 64-57, in nonconference action.

The Rams came into the game atop the South Seven Conference standings at 6-0 and were 13-5 overall, while the Tigers roared into action tied for first place with the Massac County Patriots in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference at 4-1 and were 16-1 overall going into the contest.

Herrin never trailed - jumping out to quarter leads of 23-16, 39-30, and 49-42. Mount Vernon closed to within a point late in the fourth quarter, but could never tie or take the lead as senior forward Haydon Mayer hit basket after basket to keep the Tigers on top.

Mayer finished with 26 points to pace the Tigers' offense.

"I told him, 'Put us on your back,'" Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz said of his senior standout. "We're going to you. You make the decision when the ball is in your hands. I knew he was going to make the right decisions, too. He was aggressive with the ball. I think we had more 'and ones' in this game than we have had all season combined. And that's just being aggressive and fighting through the contact."

Mayer said he was simply glad to contribute to the win.

"This was a huge win for us to show out like we did tonight in front of a packed house. It was definitely a statement win. Being a smaller school and beating a good South Seven team like Mount Vernon ... I think it lets everyone know that we should be respected."

Rams head coach Jeff Holloway was impressed with Herrin's performance.

"They deserve a lot of credit. They played very, very well. They shot the ball well. We've been taking pride in our defensive toughness, but we were not the best defensive team tonight. I thought they (Tigers) did a good job defensively on us. I also thought they played very tough. We got off to a slow start in the first half and that set the tone for the game.

"We did fight back," Holloway said. "We had chances down one and two, and had some good looks, but they just didn't go. We put ourselves in a bind early on and missed a lot of block-out assignments. And we had trouble stopping Mayer. He had a very nice game. We had some pretty good individual defenders on him, so you have to give him credit. One thing Herrin has is a lot of weapons. They made us pay with whatever we did defensively."

The Rams had a huge weapon of their own in Navontae Nesbit, Jr., who totaled 26 points. Three of those points came on a 40-footer off the glass as the third period came to an end. Most of his points, however, came on quick bursts to the bucket and soft shots in the lane or off the glass.

"He's the quickest player we've seen all year, and was very strong taking the ball to the basket," Shurtz said of Nesbit.

Rolen Adams and Rj King were also in double figures for the Rams with 10 points apiece.

Herrin received a much-needed 16 points from Exavier Williams, nine of which came in the first period. He was solid all game long with a pair of 3-pointers and some nice drives to the basket, including one two-pointer just ahead of the second-period buzzer.

Jonathan Harrison tallied eight points for the Tigers, including a resounding dunk and jump shot as the buzzer sounded, marking the end of the first period. Sophomore Madox Billingsley added six points off the bench.

"You look at this place tonight. It was packed," Shurtz said. "Great atmosphere. Old South Seven Conference opponent and they (Rams) come in here off a big win over Centralia Friday night. We knew they were riding high. It was a big game for us. And I thought it was a statement win for our program this season. It gives us a nice confidence boost."

Shurtz added that Williams' performance should not be overshadowed by Mayer's big night. It was quite likely Williams' best effort of the season.

"X played confidently with his drives," Shurtz said. "He did an excellent job of hesitating, letting the defense sag, and then re-attacking the basket. There have been times this season when he has been out of control, but not tonight. He was calm, cool, and collected."

Now 17-1 overall, Herrin will compete at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Mount Vernon, now 13-6 overall, will compete at a tournament in Bloomington next week.