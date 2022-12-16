Boys Basketball | Herrin gets big win over Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Herrin took the lead early and never gave it up to beat Murphysboro, 51-32, to remain undefeated and retain at least a share of the lead of the River-to-River Ohio Division in a boys basketball battle Friday at Memorial Gymnasium.

“That was a good ball team we beat tonight,” said Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz. “We went to Massac and beat them. We then beat a very good Carterville team. We then a full week to prepare for tonight and I thought our guys really executed our defensive game plan and also on the offensive end. That’s a big win.”

The Red Devils and Tigers came into the game tied with Harrisburg for the conference lead. Herrin improved to 8-0 and 2-0 in the Ohio while Murphysboro fell to 5-2 and 1-1.

“We left some guys open early there and their dribble penetration into the paint really hurt us,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. “We just weren’t making many shots against that zone.”

Herrin came out of the gate on fire making four of its first five shots while Murphysboro limped out cold as ice missing its first six shots. The Tigers raced out to a 5-0 lead in 1:43 and expanded its lead to 12-4 on a 3-pointer by Reese Billingsley followed by a free throw by Jonathan Harrison with 2:08 left in the first quarter.

“We had a great Monday and Tuesday practice and put in some different wrinkles defensively,” Shurtz said. “But the one thing we talked about was getting out to an early lead with some energy and effort and then really extending.”

Murphysboro came roaring back, starting with a falling down basket by Karmelo Abernathy. After Haydon Mayer was called for charging on a basket, Abernathy pulled down a rebound on his missed shot and scored to cut the lead to 12-8 heading into the second quarter.

Herrin regained an eight-point lead to open the second on a steal and a layup by Kyrese Lukens and a layup down the lane by Exavier Williams. Herrin held a seven-point lead with 1:43 left in the half when Kevin Hale scored from under the basket on a great feed from AJ Boese to cut the lead to five, but a 3-pointer by Madox Billingsley with 37.8 remaining gave the Tigers a 28-18 lead at the half.

Herrin came out of intermission on fire again racing out to a 16-point lead in 4:05 making their first four shots from the field, including a 3-pointer by Williams.

The Tigers expanded their lead to 18 on a layup by Williams and a pull-up jumper by Mayer with 1:43 left in the quarter and held onto that lead heading into the fourth.

“When we extended that lead in the third quarter we felt really comfortable and then got into half-court offense and was really patient,” Shurtz said.

Murphysboro couldn’t make up any ground in the fourth falling behind by 24 with 3:51 left. After Murphysboro missed two free throws with 3:35 remaining, the Tigers went into a stall before trading baskets in the final 1:15, including a 3-pointer by Cade Brooks with 12 seconds remaining.