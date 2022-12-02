Boys Basketball | Herrin goes unbeaten to claim Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic crown

The Herrin Tigers pulled off a doubleheader sweep Saturday, beating Carmi-White County 77-67 in the early afternoon and then 55-29 over the host Indians in the nightcap.

Those two wins gave the Tigers a 4-0 mark in tourney play and 5-0 mark overall for the season. Carmi finished 3-1. Du Quoin went 2-2. West Frankfort was 1-3 and Cairo was winless at 0-4.

Herrin sophomore guard Kyrese Lukens scored 19 points to pace the offense against Carmi. Senior Haydon Mayer was also in double figures with 14. Exavier Williams and Taylor Brandon each tacked on 11.

The Bulldogs led 36-35 at the half. It was the first time this season that Herrin had trailed at the intermission.

Lukens was again high scorer for the Tigers in the game with Du Quoin, tallying 10 points. Williams finished with nine before leaving with an apparent ankle injury. Jonathan Harrison scored seven points and blocked six shots.

Mason Cole, Brandon and Mayer all flipped in six points from triples.

The Indians were led by Kameron Hugya's 13 points.

"I thought we were a little sluggish in that last game offensively, but that was our third game in 24 hours and second in five hours," said Tigers coach Sayler Shurtz. "We have some things to work on in practice next week. Still, there were a lot of things we did well in the tournament."

Named All-Tournament were Mitchel Edwards, Landon Driscoll and Bryce Conner of Carmi; Jesserick Pilgrim of Cairo; Gage Green and Hugya from Du Quoin; and Lukens, Mayer, Harrison and Williams from Herrin. Carmi's Conner was selected MVP of the tourney.

In other games Saturday, West Frankfort beat Cairo 80-46 and Carmi defeated West Frankfort 48-42.