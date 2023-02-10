HERRIN — Herrin jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back to beat Massac County, 52-35, and took over first place in the River-to-River Ohio Division on Senior Night Friday.

“We came out hot,” said Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz. “When you see shots go in and when you have the defensive intensity we had in the first quarter it does a great job of setting the tone for the rest of the game.”

Herrin snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 23-4 on the season and 6-1 in the conference to take a half game lead over Massac County that saw its four-game winning go by the wayside to drop to 22-5 and 6-2 in the conference standings.

“We still have to take of business against Frankfort and Harrisburg,” Shurtz said. “We’re happy to get this one tonight and we want to finish and win those two and I'm hoping that means we’ll be conference champions for the first time since 2019.”

The two teams split their previous meetings with the Tigers winning, 67-49, at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament and three days later the Patriots winning at home, 46-41.

“The Hosman kid is so good and in Massac he just took over and won that game for them,” Shurtz said. “So what we tried to do is keep them out of the paint because when they get to the paint they can find the extra guy.”

The Tigers finished with three players in double digit scoring led by senior forward Haydon Mayer with 17 points, junior guard Exavier Williams with 13 points and senior guard Reese Billingsley with 12.

Junior guard Isaac Hosman led the Patriots with 12 points followed by 11 points from senior forward Ian Higgerson.

“We ran and that is our motto,” Shurtz said. “We rebounded well and we pushed those rebounds up to get some quick transitions. When we run like that and play at the pace we want to play we’re a pretty good team.”

The Tigers came out blazing taking an 8-0 lead in the first 2:47 while the Patriots, who didn’t get their only basket of the first quarter with 5:02 left, made just 1-of-11 shots overall, including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc while the Tigers made 5-of-14 shots to take a 15-3 lead into the second quarter.

“We were a big part of their shooting problems,” Shurtz said. “We got hands up and we stayed down not jumping on our close-outs. I thought that was really important because Coach Joe Hosman is really good at getting you up in the air and making the extra pass to find the right guy. I thought we closed out the driving lanes and made them back up on the perimeter and [had] to take some tough shots tonight. I thought we did a good job on Brody Smallman, who has been very good on the perimeter. We just were taking away some of their options.”

The second quarter got off to a slow start for both teams with the Patriots missing their first five shots and the Tigers their first seven. The Tigers had a chance to extend their lead early, but Jonathan Harrison missed two free throws.

Mayer finally broke the futility on a layup while being fouled and made the free throw to up the lead to 18-3 with 4:11 left before the half.

Hosman scored for the Patriots, but Williams canned a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 16-point lead with 3:23 left.

A 3-pointer by Hosman followed by a hook in the lane by Higgerson cut the lead to 11, but Williams drew a foul and made two free throws. Then Kyrese Lukens stole the ball and sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to regain the 16-point lead with 46.9 seconds remaining.

Higgerson scored on a jumper in the lane to cut the lead to 14 at the half, 26-12.

The Tigers expanded their lead to 18 points to open the third quarter and the Patriots were able to cut the lead 13 on a 3-pointer by Hosman with 4:44 left. Harrison sank an in-bounds pass with 2.4 seconds to regain the Tigers 18-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Massac County came out at the beginning of the fourth trying to get back in the game cutting the lead to 11 in the first 3:42, but that was as close as the Patriots would get the rest of the way.