Boys Basketball | Herrin moves to 3-0 after defeating West Frankfort at Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic

DU QUOIN — The Herrin Tigers moved to 2-0 in the Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic this week and 3-0 on the season Friday after romping past West Frankfort, 82-24.

Twelve players scored points for the Tigers en route to the short-game victory. Junior guard Exavier Williams led the scoring with 16 points. Fellow starters Haydon Mayer and Kyrese Lukens tallied 11 points each. Taylor Brandon checked in with seven points and Jonathan Harrison added six, including a pair of breakaway dunks as the starters saw limited playing time.

Herrin led 44-13 at the intermission and never looked back.

"It was a great team effort tonight," said Tigers head coach Sayler Shurtz. "You never want to look ahead to your next opponent, but it was important that we come out and dominate early so that we could get our starters plenty of rest ahead of tomorrow afternoon's game with Carmi (also 2-0 in the tourney). Fortunately, we were able to accomplish that."

Shurtz said the team's defensive effort was spectacular, forcing 17 turnovers in the first half alone and 25 for the game.

"I was proud of our defensive effort tonight," the sixth-year head coach said. "I thought we got in the passing lanes and basically disrupted them on offense. And of course, that triggered some runouts on the other end for baskets."

Shurtz was also pleased with the way his team shot the ball from beyond the 3-point arc.

"When guys like Exavier and Mason (Cole) get their feet set, there's a good chance they're going to knock the shot down. I also liked the way Haydon attacked the basket tonight. I got on him a little bit and he responded well. You want to see that from one of your seniors."

Cole had nine to pace the reserves. Fox Connor finished with six. Madox Billingsley, Cameron Christ, and Grady Cox netted four each. Reese Billingsley and Keegan Weber dropped in two apiece.

The Redbirds were led in scoring by DT Thomas's seven points. Keagan Bowers followed with five. Preston King hit for four. Eli Tyson dropped in three. Lucas Whittington and Jack Hogg added two.

West Frankfort coach Josh Sertich was unavailable for comment after the game.