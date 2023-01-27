Boys Basketball | Herrin rallies past Benton in overtime

BENTON — The Herrin Tigers overcame a five-point fourth period deficit Friday to defeat the Benton Rangers, 60-52, in overtime. It was a game that was ultimately called off by officials with 57.7 seconds remaining following an ugly fracas between players and involving fans.

Trailing 49-47 in regulation, Herrin senior Reese Billingsley stole a pass and raced the other way for a lay-in basket to tie the game at 49. The Tigers got the ball back and were holding for the last shot with six seconds left when senior Lukas Wilson of the Rangers stole an inbounds pass from Billingsley and headed to the opposite end of the floor. Somehow, his lay-in attempt rimmed out, leaving the score tied at 49 and forcing an overtime.

In the extra session, it was all Herrin.

Junior post player Jonathan Harrison grabbed an offensive rebound and stuck it back in the basket for a 51-49 Tigers' advantage. Sophomore guard Kyrese Lukens drove to the basket, scored and was fouled, converting the toss for a 54-49 lead. Lukens followed with three more free throws to make it 57-49.

The Rangers countered with a 3-pointer from senior forward Landon Croslin, cutting the deficit to five at 57-52. Lukens tacked on more free throws for a 60-52 lead.

After the second free throw, video shows that Nick Melvin of Benton shoved Harrison out of bounds and then followed after him in front of the Herrin student section. Players and fans had to be separated by police, administrators, and coaches.

There were no visible injuries.

Harrison and Herrin reserve guard Taylor Brandon, who left the bench, were ejected from the game. Both Nick and Luke Melvin - who had earlier fouled out - were ejected on the Rangers' side.

All four players may not be allowed to play in games on Saturday. Benton is scheduled to play at Carterville and Herrin is scheduled to host Gateway Tech out of St. Louis.

Herrin senior forward Haydon Mayer had a strong game offensively for the Tigers and finished with 21 points, including four triples. Lukens followed with 18 points. Twelve of those points were free throws. Exavier Williams tallied eight points, all in the first half. Billingsley tacked on seven points and Harrison added six.

The Rangers were led by Croslin's 15 points. Luke Melvin dropped in 14, including four triples. Wilson was also in double digits with 10 and Isaac Billington netted eight.

Herrin moves to 5-1 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and 21-2 overall. Benton falls to 17-7 overall, 1-5 in the league.