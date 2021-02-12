Boys Basketball | Herrin steals win on the road against Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Herrin picked up a huge 54-52 road win against Murphysboro on Friday evening.
The Tigers lost their first game of the season to Carterville, but moved to 1-1 and 1-0 in the SIRR-Ohio. Senior Billy Braid led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds while sophomore Haydon Meyer added 15 points and eight rebounds.
“Billy did his thing tonight, he didn’t have a great game his first game, but skied up for rebounds and made critical shots,” said Tigers coach Sayler Shurtz.
Braid scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter after Herrin trailed 44-35 after the third quarter of play. The 6-foot-3 forward gave the Tigers a 50-49 lead on his only 3-point shot of the game.
That forced Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy into a timeout with 2:25 remaining and the Tigers held on by playing tough defense despite allowing 33 combined points from JaQuan Jackson and Calvon Clemons.
“It was hard to stop them either way, those are guys that played on an elite A-Team last year and they’re so quick,” said Shurtz. “You try to get out there and pressure them and they get right by you, but I thought our guys were able to make the tough shots in the fourth quarter.”
Herrin dominated on the boards by out-rebounding Murphysboro 28-16. Freshman center Jonathan Harrison reeled in six rebounds alongside Exavier Williams, who are two first year players Shurtz is grooming for the future.
“Our big guys did a good job by standing tall and not fouling, which made shots difficult for them,” said Shurtz. “We’re still figuring out lineups and playing time and getting guys into different spots. To have those two out there in the first conference game of the year, I thought they did an exceptional job.”
Murphysboro trailed 24-23 at halftime before Jackson opened the third quarter on fire with three 3-pointers through the first minute and a half. The Red Devils led by as much as 11 points in the third quarter before Herrin battled back.
The strategy for the Red Devils is get the ball in the hands of Jackson, who finished 4 of 11 from three, and Clemons who did most of his damage in the paint with 16 points. Senior Kenneth Hale led the team with six rebounds, while Murphysboro won in the turnover department (6-14), but fell flat in the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils move to 1-2 and 0-2 in the conference after losing in overtime to Massac County on Tuesday.
Murphysboro hosts Benton on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Herrin returns home to host Harrisburg on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.
