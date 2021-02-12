Boys Basketball | Herrin steals win on the road against Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Herrin picked up a huge 54-52 road win against Murphysboro on Friday evening.

The Tigers lost their first game of the season to Carterville, but moved to 1-1 and 1-0 in the SIRR-Ohio. Senior Billy Braid led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds while sophomore Haydon Meyer added 15 points and eight rebounds.

“Billy did his thing tonight, he didn’t have a great game his first game, but skied up for rebounds and made critical shots,” said Tigers coach Sayler Shurtz.

Braid scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter after Herrin trailed 44-35 after the third quarter of play. The 6-foot-3 forward gave the Tigers a 50-49 lead on his only 3-point shot of the game.

That forced Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy into a timeout with 2:25 remaining and the Tigers held on by playing tough defense despite allowing 33 combined points from JaQuan Jackson and Calvon Clemons.

“It was hard to stop them either way, those are guys that played on an elite A-Team last year and they’re so quick,” said Shurtz. “You try to get out there and pressure them and they get right by you, but I thought our guys were able to make the tough shots in the fourth quarter.”