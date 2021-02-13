Boys Basketball | Johnson accepts challenge, lifts Benton to win over Murphysboro

It was the third conference loss in five days for the Red Devils (1-3, 0-3) by a combined seven points.

“Our young guys are playing with a lot of energy and getting good experience for the future,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy, “but we’re making a lot of mistakes. We have some missing parts. We’re doing some good things, but we’re making big mistakes.”

For Murphy and Winemiller, the sequence that most shaped this game didn’t occur during Johnson’s second half explosion, but the last three minutes of the first half. The Red Devils owned two nine-point leads and appeared on the verge of taking complete command.

But Murphysboro failed to score in the last 3:01, enabling Benton to stay in touch. When Johnson presaged his second half outburst by canning a tough jumper from the baseline, the Rangers went into halftime down only 24-19.

“It’s been the story of the season,” Murphy said. “We work hard to get up seven or eight and then it’s gone in a minute and a half. I don’t know if it lets the wind out of our sails or what, but we commit bad turnovers and it just seems so hard for us to score.”