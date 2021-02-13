Boys Basketball | Johnson accepts challenge, lifts Benton to win over Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — With Benton trailing Murphysboro by nine points in the second quarter Saturday and looking listless, coach Ron Winemiller took timeout and lit into senior leader Reece Johnson.
”I challenged him,” Winemiller said.
Consider the challenge accepted.
Scoring 20 of his game-high 29 points after halftime, including 12 in a row to give the Rangers the lead for good, Johnson led his team to a 57-53 SIRR Ohio win in Memorial Gym.
Johnson hit 11 of 16 from the field, including a mid-range jumper off a curl late in the third quarter that boosted Benton into a 37-35 edge. He started the fourth quarter by draining consecutive 3-pointers, followed by a jumper and a pullup that he muscled over multiple defenders for a 47-41 lead.
“I have good teammates who knew I was hot and they kept getting the ball,” said Johnson. “They fed me in good spots where I could score.”
Mitch Giacone drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing with 2:59 left to make it 50-41, giving the Rangers (2-2, 1-0) enough cushion to withstand a late Red Devils’ rally. JaQuan Jackson drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four with just under two minutes left.
A missed one-and-one put Murphysboro in position to draw within a possession, but it settled for a 35-footer instead of driving to the goal or working for a cleaner look at a 3. Johnson, Giacone and Landon Bolen teamed to make 7 of 8 foul shots in the final minute to seal the outcome.
It was the third conference loss in five days for the Red Devils (1-3, 0-3) by a combined seven points.
“Our young guys are playing with a lot of energy and getting good experience for the future,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy, “but we’re making a lot of mistakes. We have some missing parts. We’re doing some good things, but we’re making big mistakes.”
For Murphy and Winemiller, the sequence that most shaped this game didn’t occur during Johnson’s second half explosion, but the last three minutes of the first half. The Red Devils owned two nine-point leads and appeared on the verge of taking complete command.
But Murphysboro failed to score in the last 3:01, enabling Benton to stay in touch. When Johnson presaged his second half outburst by canning a tough jumper from the baseline, the Rangers went into halftime down only 24-19.
“It’s been the story of the season,” Murphy said. “We work hard to get up seven or eight and then it’s gone in a minute and a half. I don’t know if it lets the wind out of our sails or what, but we commit bad turnovers and it just seems so hard for us to score.”
“We stole a couple of possessions there when we went triangle-and-two and when we went in five at the half, I felt we were in good shape,” Winemiller said.
Thanks largely to Johnson, Benton finished the day at 52.6 percent shooting from the field. It also controlled the boards 29-15, getting 10 from Wyatt McClintock. Winemiller said McClintock was one of the keys to the game.
Calvon Clemons collected 16 points and four assists for the Red Devils, while Jackson added 15 points before fouling out. Cornelius Davis contributed 11, all in the first half. Murphysboro sank 54.8 percent of its field goal tries, going 13 of 22 after halftime.
But it was Johnson who earned the first star, thanks largely to his response to his coach’s words of inspiration.
“After a rough night last night,” said Johnson, referring to a 52-51 home loss to Cairo, “we were just doing anything we could to stay in the game. I struggled last night, but we stuck with it and hopefully, we can build some momentum now.”