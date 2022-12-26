Boys Basketball | Johnston City rides to win over Waltonville

SESSER — Seniors Connor Mowery and Laith Hoxworth combined for 49 points Monday evening to lead the Johnston City Indians to a hard-fought 75-62 victory over Waltonville in the opening round of the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament.

With the win, JC improves to 6-4 on the season and advances to the tourney quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday against the No. 2 seeded Altamont ballclub. The Spartans fall to 4-6 overall with the loss and will play Century at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the consolation bracket.

Mowery finished with 26 points, including four 3-pointers, three conventional field goals, and 8-of-9 on free throws, while Hoxworth netted 23 points on seven conventional field goals and 9-of-10 sniping from the charity stripe.

JC jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the first period, but Waltonville closed the gap to five by the intermission at 29-24.

Junior Seth Karnes warmed up from the field for the Spartans, scoring nine points in the first half. Freshman Kyle Cooper added eight first-half points to make a game of it.

"In the first half, we had some unforced turnovers," said Indians head coach Scott Burzynski. "If we could have eliminated that, we would have been in pretty good shape."

Waltonville continued to chip away at the lead and finally took the lead in the third period at 37-36 when Gage Peterson scored down low.

But JC got the lead back on its next possession as Mowery buried a triple and followed with a basket and free throw to put the Tribe back on top 42-37.

Ryley Stewart answered for the Spartans, but Hoxworth stuck back his own missed shot and Mowery drained another 3-pointer for a 47-39 advantage. Stewart scored again to cut the deficit to six at 47-41, but Waltonville would not get any closer. Hoxworth and Mowery, with a little help from AJ Butler and Kaden Dover, extended the lead to double digits.

"In the second half, we eliminated some of those turnovers and got the ball where it needed to go down low," Burzynski said.

The veteran head coach added that Hoxworth and Mowery are guys who can be counted upon to score.

"When we take good shots and move the basketball, hopefully, we can be successful."

Spartans head coach Anthony Lowery said he was pleased with his team's effort.

"We battled. JC's a big team. I think when we came out, we were a little uptight and we hadn't played in a while," Lowery said. "I think we just kind of built this game up too much in our heads. We got a look at Johnston City on film as a big, strong, physical Class 2A basketball team. We just came out flat. Once we settled in, we started knocking down some big shots."

Leading scorer for the Spartans was Cooper with 20 points - 12 coming in the second half. Karnes, who left the game at the 6:34 mark of the fourth period with a knee injury and headache after slamming into the brick wall behind the basket, finished with 16 points. Peterson was held to nine points.