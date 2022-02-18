Boys Basketball | Local teams look to make deep playoff runs

MURPHYSBORO — Postseason boys basketball action gets underway on Saturday throughout the state and the 25-2 Murphysboro Red Devils will be one area school in the mix for a trip to the state tournament in Champaign.

The Red Devils, led by veteran head coach Daryl Murphy who recently celebrated his 500th win at Murphysboro High School, are champions of the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. They are the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A Sub-Section B grouping, which feeds into the Carterville Sectional.

Breese Central is the top seed in Sub-Section A. The four regional host sites that factor into the Carterville Sectional include Du Quoin, Eldorado, West Frankfort and Trenton.

Murphysboro will participate in the West Frankfort Regional. The highest seed other than the Red Devils at that site is No. 4 Carterville (19-9).

"We're playing pretty good ball right now," said Murphy. "We had a good second half of the season. Our only misstep was at Massac County. And they shot it really well when they beat us a couple of weeks ago. That, and we didn't guard as well as we had been."

Murphy said his team is at its best when it rebounds well and gets into a faster-paced transition game.

"I've had better shooting teams and better defensive teams, but this year's team is a nice combination of both," he said. "Our big guy (6-foot-5 junior center A.J. Walker) has been leading the charge defensively, and he's upped his points on the offensive end, which makes us a much better ballclub."

Whereas Walker may be the enforcer on the defensive end, it is senior point guard Calvon Clemons, averaging 17 points a game, who is the straw that stirs the drink for the Red Devils on offense. He is not only capable of scoring 20-plus points on a given night, but is an excellent distributor of the ball after breaking down the defense.

"We count on Calvon quite a bit," Murphy said. "He's been a very good scorer for us the last few years and has done a really nice job of increasing his assists total."

Joining Walker and Clemons in the starting lineup are: sophomore Karmelo Abernathy and seniors TyReek Feggins and Alek Abell.

Murphy added that while his team may be a favorite to win the regional and move on to the sectional, he is not looking past anyone, especially Carterville should the two match up in the title game.

"Without a doubt, they are playing very well right now. Their perimeter play with the addition of Hawkins (A junior back from an injury) is really good and they are a well coached team. For us to win the regional and go deep into the playoffs, we're going to have to continue to hound people on defense and rebound. If we do those things well, that should lead to some easy baskets. Trying to get through a regional can be a tall task. One bad night and you're packing up the uniforms. So, we will have to come ready to play."

Staying with Class 2A, the Nashville Hornets (23-4) and Pinckneyville Panthers (21-4) are expected to match up in the championship game of the regional tournament, to be hosted this year by Du Quoin (14-14), who hope to play the role of spoiler. Both teams are annual powerhouses in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference.

In Class 1A, Steeleville (22-6) is the top seed in Sub-Section A and will compete at the Woodlawn Regional. Wayne City, the No. 4 seed (19-11), is expected to be the top challenger to the Warriors. At the Elverado Regional, second-seeded Christopher (19-8) is expected to meet up with Franklin County rival and No. 3 seed, Sesser-Valier (18-8), in the title game there.

In Sub-Section B, Meridian (19-11) is the No. 1 seed at the Gallatin County Regional in Junction. The Bobcats figure to get the stiffest challenge from No. 4 seed, Hardin County (18-9). Over at the Egyptian Regional in Tamms, second-seeded Cobden (20-7) is expected to square off with No. 3 seed, Goreville (20-9).

Okawville will host the sectional tournament.

In Class 3A, there are two regionals involving local schools. One is at Centralia and the other is at Olney. Both regionals are in Sub-Section A.

The top-seeded Orphans (26-3) are expected to meet up with Mount Vernon (21-9) for a third time at Centralia provided that the Rams can get past No. 5 seed Herrin (19-6). The Orphans won both regular season matches with the Rams and claimed the South Seven Conference championship. Centralia must first meet up with the winner of the Carbondale (7-15) vs. Waterloo (17-13) game scheduled for this Saturday.

At Olney, the host Tigers (24-0) will tangle with No. 8 seed Effingham (10-20) in one semifinal game while No. 6 seed Marion (15-13) will meet up with No. 3 seed Mascoutah (22-7) in the other semifinal game.

Highland will host the sectional tournament.

SIU remains the host site for Class 1A and 2A Super-Sectionals. Springfield will host the Class 3A Super-Sectional.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0