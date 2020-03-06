Boys Basketball | Marion defeats Herrin to clinch regional title

MARION — It was a historic night in many ways for Jackson Connor and the Marion Wildcats basketball team as they downed Herrin, 61-54, to claim the Class 3A Marion Regional championship on Friday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.
Connor scored 29 points and while doing so became Marion High School's all-time leading scorer. The 6-foot-6 senior needed eight points to tie and nine points to pass the legendary Greg Starrick for the honor.
Starrick, who graduated from MHS in 1967, finished his storied career with 1,975 points. Connor, who has averaged over 23 points per game this season, now has 1,996 points in his four years at Marion.
Connor moved to Marion from Herrin just prior to his freshman year after playing along with the current Tigers in junior high.
"As long as we kept winning, I knew it was going to take care of itself," Connor said. "It's amazing. It's definitely pretty fitting after everything. So this was pretty special."
Connor tied Starrick at the 6:30 mark of the second quarter and passed him with a putback in the lane with 4:32 left in the first half.
"I didn't know how I was going to get it, but it was pretty special and I'll always remember it," Connor said.
After the historic basket, Connor also put in two more layups and then ended the first half with an acrobatic 3-point shot that rolled around the rim twice and went down to give Marion a 32-21 lead at the break.
Connor's last two baskets on his home court were quite memorable. He threw down an alley-oop dunk off a quick pass from Rayzhaun Bardo to make it 53-44, then took a nifty pass from Frankie Horner for a monster two-handed baseline slam with 2:11 left that made it 55-47.
Connor celebrated the dunk with the Marion student section but was assessed a technical foul for supposedly taunting. The result was his fifth personal foul and disqualification from the game.
"I was just screaming," Connor said.
Brandon Anthony hit the technical free throws to pull Herrin within six points, but the rest of the Wildcats appeared charged up by the turn of events. Two baskets by Bardo and a steal and layup by Horner kept the margin at double digits until the final 37 seconds after Horner was given his own unexplained technical.
"Our kids locked down defensively and we played a very good two minutes," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "I'm proud of those guys."
Anthony led the Tigers, who finished at 18-14, with 29 points. Eleven of those came in the third quarter, which ended with Marion's lead down to 46-40 after an Anthony layup.
"I thought both teams played very hard," Gillespie said. "We kind of took control of the game early. I was really proud of the way we played in the first half. The second half, we knew they'd come. Anthony is a very good player and he hit some daggers."
Connor's first two baskets, the second of which was a breakaway dunk, gave the Wildcats an early 10-4 lead. Gillespie was happy to see the historic points come in the second period.
"I'm glad that's over," Gillespie said. "That's a lot of heat. There's been a lot of attention on him on social media and people being excited about it but Jackson has always complemented his teammates. Jackson has never continued to talk about it. He's thankful for his teammates. I'm glad that's over. I'm proud of him and he had a whale of a game."
Horner finished with 12 points, while Bardo had nine and Brett Lewis had a monster game rebounding for the Wildcats. LeQuatte added 14 points to join Anthony in double figures for Herrin.
"It was a good game and we didn't expect anything less," Connor said. "We knew Herrin was going to fight and that's exactly what they gave us."
Marion (22-11) now advances to the Mount Vernon Sectional and will face defending Class 3A state champion East St. Louis on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Changnon Gymnasium.