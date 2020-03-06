Boys Basketball | Marion defeats Herrin to clinch regional title

MARION — It was a historic night in many ways for Jackson Connor and the Marion Wildcats basketball team as they downed Herrin, 61-54, to claim the Class 3A Marion Regional championship on Friday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

Connor scored 29 points and while doing so became Marion High School's all-time leading scorer. The 6-foot-6 senior needed eight points to tie and nine points to pass the legendary Greg Starrick for the honor.

Starrick, who graduated from MHS in 1967, finished his storied career with 1,975 points. Connor, who has averaged over 23 points per game this season, now has 1,996 points in his four years at Marion.

Connor moved to Marion from Herrin just prior to his freshman year after playing along with the current Tigers in junior high.

"As long as we kept winning, I knew it was going to take care of itself," Connor said. "It's amazing. It's definitely pretty fitting after everything. So this was pretty special."

Connor tied Starrick at the 6:30 mark of the second quarter and passed him with a putback in the lane with 4:32 left in the first half.

"I didn't know how I was going to get it, but it was pretty special and I'll always remember it," Connor said.