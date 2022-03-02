Boys Basketball | Marion falls to East St. Louis

HIGHLAND — Marion threw an early punch that landed square on the proverbial jaw of East St. Louis, but the Flyers hit back in a big way Wednesday night and drubbed the Wildcats, 66-35, in a semifinal game of the Highland Class 3A Sectional.

East St. Louis (27-5) advances to Friday night’s championship game against Chatham Glenwood, which eliminated Centralia on Tuesday, while Marion’s season ends at 17-14.

“We played probably one of the toughest schedules that Marion has ever played and we’ve been hurt since Thanksgiving multiple times,” said Marion head coach Gus Gillespie. “Then we have a magical run at the end that started about a week-and-a-half before the postseason.”

It went back and forth early as Marion’s Evan Noelle connected on a 3-pointer, then Trevor Jackson sank two triples and Rayzhaun Bardo also nailed a long bomb.

Jackson drilled his third 3-pointer to give Marion a 15-8 lead, then after Christian Jones knocked in his own trey, Bardo hit a floating banker with 37 seconds left in the quarter and Marion had a 17-11 lead.

“We thought we could spread them out,” Gillespie said. “Things were working good. Our motto was get hot and stay hot. Well, we started hot. Then things just kind of got sideways on us a little bit.”

Even after Terrell Scott hit a triple, the Wildcats went into the second quarter with a three-point lead.

But the Flyers got rolling after that.

East St. Louis went on a 20-0 run starting with a dunk by Macaleb Rich and 3-pointer by Jaden Hale. A double technical against Marion’s Venson Newsom and Scott led to a basket from Robert McCline and Rich tipped in a missed free throw.

Five more points from Hale gave the Flyers a 28-17 lead at halftime and Hale bombed in another 3-pointer to start the third quarter and cap the 20-0 run.

“Our game plan was to really frustrate (Rich) and (Jones) driving the ball,” Gillespie said. “Run at them and make them kick it. I’ve talked to a lot of coaches and that’s the best they’ve shot the ball in a long time.”

Mackenly Falconer and Daeveon Hawkins also hit from long range in the third quarter as East St. Louis connected on 10 triples in the game and took a 53-28 into the fourth quarter.

Hale had the last two of those points when he rebounded a missed free throw and scored at the buzzer as Noelle laid on the floor with an injured ankle.

Jones led all scorers with 16 points and Hale had 15, while Rich had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Flyers.

“You’ve got to pick your poison,” Gillespie said. “We rolled the dice and they got comfortable and hit shots and it was a long night for us. If they do that, they will be the 3A state champion. If they spread the floor like that and hit shots, because what do you do with (Rich) and (Jones). They’re going to get to the rim. We picked our poison and it bit us.”

Jackson led Marion with 11 points. Bardo also hit double figures with 10 and Noelle had seven. Kelley Pratt, a senior, scored five points in the fourth quarter and Newsom had two points in his final game.

Marion made it to the sectional after knocking off Mascoutah and previously-unbeaten Olney Richland County on back-to-back nights, a feat that will be remembered in Williamson County for a long time.

“I told the kids last Friday and Saturday — I’ve been doing this for 23 years in two states — that was as magical and as fun as I’ve had in a long time,” Gillespie said. “Let this one go. We got beat by a very good team that was playing at a high level.”

