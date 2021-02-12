Boys Basketball | Marion rolls to win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — The atmosphere was certainly different than usual Friday night when Marion and Carbondale clashed in a South Seven Conference boys basketball game at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

No screaming fans, no rowdy student sections.

And the usual competitive nature of the contest was missing too as the host Wildcats ran away with a 69-25 rout in front of only parents, cheerleaders and media.

Rayzhaun Bardo led all scorers with 18 points and Trevor Jackson had 13 for the Wildcats, who outscored the Terriers 31-5 in the second quarter and 18-2 in the third.

"We hit some shots and they turned the ball over," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "We kind of kept the pressure on. Any time you trap and generate some turnovers and hit a 3 and get a layup, the kids start feeling good about themselves.

"It turned into an avalanche there for a little bit."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The big run started early in the second period with layups by Bardo and Jackson, then a runaway dunk by Venson Newsom and a 3-pointer from Jackson. Jordan Cook followed with a putback and the rout was on.