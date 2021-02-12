Boys Basketball | Marion rolls to win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — The atmosphere was certainly different than usual Friday night when Marion and Carbondale clashed in a South Seven Conference boys basketball game at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.
No screaming fans, no rowdy student sections.
And the usual competitive nature of the contest was missing too as the host Wildcats ran away with a 69-25 rout in front of only parents, cheerleaders and media.
Rayzhaun Bardo led all scorers with 18 points and Trevor Jackson had 13 for the Wildcats, who outscored the Terriers 31-5 in the second quarter and 18-2 in the third.
"We hit some shots and they turned the ball over," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "We kind of kept the pressure on. Any time you trap and generate some turnovers and hit a 3 and get a layup, the kids start feeling good about themselves.
"It turned into an avalanche there for a little bit."
The big run started early in the second period with layups by Bardo and Jackson, then a runaway dunk by Venson Newsom and a 3-pointer from Jackson. Jordan Cook followed with a putback and the rout was on.
Hunter Simmons added a jumper and Cook added a 3-pointer. Evan Noelle added to the scorebook and back-to-back layups by Bardo pushed the Marion lead to 44-15 at halftime.
"They made some shots and when you have an inexperienced team like we have they don't know how to handle those runs," said Carbondale coach Jim Miller. "They didn't know how to counter those runs. Marion played very well and shot the ball very well and forced us into several turnovers."
The intermission break didn't slow the Wildcats down.
Bardo converted another layup and Simmons scored off a nifty pass from Newsom, then 3-pointers from Jackson and Cook kept the lead growing.
Bryson Wilson also scored before Carbondale freshman Decarl Payne gave the Terriers their only basket of the third quarter.
Payne led Carbondale with 10 points.