Boys Basketball | Marion summer shootout gives teams a chance to plan for winter

MARION — While a state championship can’t be won in the summer, the foundations upon which state championship teams are built is largely laid in (sometimes) air conditioned gyms in the hottest months.

That’s the hopes for all of the teams who arrived in Marion this week for the Wildcats summer shootout – a two day varsity event that saw over 20 schools from three states play games from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Among that group was Herrin, Murphysboro, Goreville, Mount Vernon, Johnston City, Carterville, Christopher, Fairfield and, of course, Marion.

Marion coach Gus Gillespie said that the amount of games – every team played three games each day – gives the kids the best chance to get better and maybe adapt to a changing role.

“Maybe have a sophomore or junior who wasn’t a second or third scoring option before and now they are and need to get used to that role. I think it’s also a great opportunity to find that man who can be your sixth, seventh, eighth man that you can go to in the season,” he said. “For me, I just do a lot of evaluation, a lot of observation and give those kids a chance to play a lot of basketball.”

Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz agreed and added that it also gives his team a chance to come together before the winter rolls around so by then, all they have to do is fine-tune.

“This is when you start evaluating and talking about things you want to work on. That way, when the season comes around, you’re just kind of shoring up,” he said. “We work on a lot of our half court stuff and getting guys in those roles and positions and getting ready to play. It’s an excellent time to play some good competition and just gear up and compete.”

Almost as important as the amount of games each team is playing is the variety of opponents they faced over the two day event.

“We like to play teams that maybe we won’t see during the season. It gives us a different look,” Shurtz said.

Both Gillespie and Shurtz added that they don’t do any pregame scouting in the summer, forcing the players to adjust on the fly to what they’re seeing on the court – making them better players during the regular season.

“It gives these kids a chance to pick up some things on their own and grow their basketball IQ, which is another positive thing about summer basketball,” Gillespie said. “Many times, it can be their first experience playing varsity basketball. Many times, if you’re senior heavy, you’ve had guys who’ve only played JV and this allows them to get used to the speed and pace of the varsity game and I think that’s critical for the summer.”

Gillespie noted that in addition to just having teams from multiple states, the variety of school sizes ranged from over 3,000 to around 100 – ensuring a wide range of competition among the teams.

Most importantly, the summer is a time for honing one’s skills, getting comfortable in the system, finding your role and getting better all in a more relaxed environment than in the season.

“You’re getting a chance to work on some stuff and you don’t have to worry about other teams scouting you,” Shurtz said. “It’s good, competitive and fun – just getting to see different guys, different teams – it’s been good for us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0