Boys Basketball | Mayer is Herrin's 'silent assassin'

HERRIN — Haydon Mayer was most certainly an unknown quantity when he arrived at Herrin High School his freshman year.

Mayer did not graduate from Herrin Junior High School like most of his classmates, but rather Unity Christian School. That said, it didn't take HHS varsity boys basketball coach Sayler Shurtz long to spot the talent that Mayer possesses.

"There was just something special about him - the way he handled himself and the way he played," said Shurtz of Mayer. The latter is now a 6-foot-2 junior forward, who is now a two-year varsity starter for the Tigers.

"Looking back, I wish I had gotten him more playing time with the varsity his freshman year," Shurtz said.

Last year as a sophomore, Mayer led the Tigers in scoring on several occasions and was named to the River-to-River All-Conference team for the COVID-19-shortened season.

"We only played 13 games last season. It would have been nice for Haydon to get those extra 15 games that he and the others missed out on. Still, he made great progress," Shurtz said. "It became obvious that he was a gifted player. We just had to get him stronger last summer and watch him continue to mature in preparation for this season."

Averaging 14 points and six rebounds per game this season, Mayer has been the driving force behind most of Herrin's 19 wins, leading the team in scoring in 14 of the 25 games played. He is the guy the Tigers try to get the ball to when the game is on the line because he is at his best when the chips are pushed to the middle of the table.

Mayer has twice been named Most Valuable Player at tournaments this year - the first coming at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament and the second at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic, both tournaments won by Herrin.

Seemingly all arms and legs, Mayer has a bit of an unorthodox delivery with his shot. He brings the ball back behind his head before releasing it.

"When I was a kid, I loved watching video of Larry Bird. That's how he shot the ball and that just kind of translated when I started shooting the ball," Mayer said. "I also loved the way he passed the ball. It gives me as much pleasure to get an assist as it does to score. Getting my teammates involved is one of the most important things in the game to me."

Although Mayer is a capable 3-point shooter, he said he is most comfortable from 15-to-18 feet out.

"That mid-range jumper is kind of my thing," he said.

Defensively, Mayer has used his strengthened frame to become a more efficient rebounder.

"I love rebounding," he said. "When you get one on the offensive end, it's like a free shot. You just put it right back in the basket. On the defensive end, getting the rebound is what allows you to get the ball back down the floor on offense. Rebounding is about positioning and hard work. Sometimes, you have to fight to get the ball."

Shurtz said Mayer worked hard in the off season to increase his physical strength, making him a more formidable rebounder and defensive player in general. That added strength has also helped when posting up in the paint or hitting a fade-away jumper.

"I talked a lot with Haydon about getting stronger and he has responded very well," Shurtz said. "He is one of the most coachable kids I've had in my five years here. Haydon does a lot of the little things for us that has made us a successful team this season. I think what I like best about him is how he responds so well to challenges. Tell him he can't do something and he will set out to prove you wrong."

Shurtz added that Mayer is one of those rare types who doesn't get rattled when the emotions of the game intensify.

"He never gets too excited. He stays in the moment and then finds ways to beat you whether it's an outside shot, driving to the basket or knocking down some big free throws - kind of like a silent assassin."

Mayer, who scored 27 points in a win over Cairo and 24 points against Gateway Tech earlier this season, said it's team success that drives him more than personal accolades.

"I really like our team," he said. "We have a lot of young guys who are just now starting to understand the game. We're coming together at the right time. It's part maturity and part experience."

Mayer pointed out that the first goal each season is to win the conference and then win a regional tournament and advance as far as possible in the postseason. The Tigers remain one game behind league-leading Murphysboro with one game left to play. The Tigers are presently 7-2 in league play, while the Red Devils are 8-1.

In regard to the postseason, the Tigers will have a rematch with NJ Benson and the Mount Vernon Rams on Feb. 23 in the opening round of the Class 3A Centralia Regional. The Rams handed Herrin a loss earlier this season before the home crowd.

"For us to win, we're going to have to hold Benson to fewer points than what he had against us the first time," Mayer said. "And I think we're more than capable of that."

Mayer is a two-sport athlete at HHS, also competing in baseball during the spring. But when summer rolls around, it's back to basketball as he competes with the Carterville-based Illinois Bears AAU squad.

"You get to go up against some pretty good competition where it can be a more physical game at times," he said. "That can only help me for next year."

