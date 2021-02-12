Boys Basketball | Mazur leads Christopher to win over Goreville

“Christopher was smart,” Blackcats coach Todd Tripp said. “They attacked us inside with their big guy. We probably should have attacked them a little more inside.”

That being said, Tripp wasn’t unhappy with his team’s shot selection. He felt like more than half of their long-range hoists were clean looks, and would have expected Goreville to make at least nine of 26, which would have added up to a win.

Instead, the Blackcats (2-1, 2-1) got one early from Briley Dunn as they built their early advantage. Their next and last 3-ball came from Chase Quigley in the fourth quarter, by which time they were 2 of 21. At that point, the goal may have looked to be about the size of a pea.

“If you had told me we would shoot 2 for 26, I’d ask you what you wanted to wager on that,” Tripp said. “I mean, the way we shoot the ball, I’d bet that someone would get hot. We had good shots, but it was just one of those days. It just snowballed.”

Colin Sveda’s pullup jumper with 2:02 left in the second quarter gave the Bearcats the lead for good at 20-19. They went to the locker room ahead 23-20, then opened up a 32-22 lead just over four minutes into the third quarter as Mazur canned six straight free throws.