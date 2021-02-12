Boys Basketball | Mazur leads Christopher to win over Goreville

CHRISTOPHER — Goreville’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower than the temperature outside Friday night, which takes quite a bit of work.
The Blackcats made just 2 of 26 from the arc, a stat that coupled with paint domination from Christopher center Peyton Mazur, led to the Bearcats’ 58-47 Black Diamond Conference West win.
Mazur led all scorers with 19 and all rebounders with 13, leading Christopher (3-0, 3-0) to a satisfying victory in a battle of rivals that usually offer good games because of their contrasting styles. On this night, slow and steady earned the victory over fast and occasionally frantic.
“We got the pace we wanted because we handled their pressure well,” Bearcats coach Eric Stallman said. “We were able to get down the floor and get into what we wanted. And holding them under 50 is a feat because you expect to see Goreville in the 80s. It was a good game. We played well.”
After trailing 13-4 before the game was five minutes old, Christopher calmed down and used its biggest resource. The 6-5 Mazur, who Stallman predicts will play college football somewhere in two years, used his 300-plus pound frame wisely to carve out position.
Once open underneath, Mazur is unstoppable. He either shoots a layup or goes to the line, where he quickly disproves the notion that big men can’t make free throws. Mazur converted 13 of 14 at the stripe, hitting his last 13.
“Christopher was smart,” Blackcats coach Todd Tripp said. “They attacked us inside with their big guy. We probably should have attacked them a little more inside.”
That being said, Tripp wasn’t unhappy with his team’s shot selection. He felt like more than half of their long-range hoists were clean looks, and would have expected Goreville to make at least nine of 26, which would have added up to a win.
Instead, the Blackcats (2-1, 2-1) got one early from Briley Dunn as they built their early advantage. Their next and last 3-ball came from Chase Quigley in the fourth quarter, by which time they were 2 of 21. At that point, the goal may have looked to be about the size of a pea.
“If you had told me we would shoot 2 for 26, I’d ask you what you wanted to wager on that,” Tripp said. “I mean, the way we shoot the ball, I’d bet that someone would get hot. We had good shots, but it was just one of those days. It just snowballed.”
Colin Sveda’s pullup jumper with 2:02 left in the second quarter gave the Bearcats the lead for good at 20-19. They went to the locker room ahead 23-20, then opened up a 32-22 lead just over four minutes into the third quarter as Mazur canned six straight free throws.
Goreville stepped up its pressure defense early in the fourth quarter and forced four quick turnovers from Christopher, but couldn’t reward itself offensively. The margin never dipped below six and the Bearcats made 15 of 23 foul shots to seal the verdict.
Kye Garver added 14 points for Christopher and – aside from a three-possession stretch where he committed two turnovers – played error-free ball at the point. Sveda and Mason Goins each contributed nine points, with Goins also adding eight rebounds and a 3-pointer that gave the Bearcats a 28-20 advantage with 5:55 left in the third quarter.
Quigley scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Goreville, while Dunn and Kanon Webb each chipped in 10.
Not that anyone will find out in March, since there won’t be a basketball postseason, but Christopher has showed in a small sample size that it would be a difficult out.
“We did a good job of putting the ball in the hole and keeping them from getting runouts,” Stallman said. “Tonight was a good step in the right direction.”