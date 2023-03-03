JUNCTION — In their second thrilling victory in the last three days, the Meridian Bobcats took down the Webber Trojans 74-69 to advance to the IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional on Monday at SIU Carbondale.

The last time the Bobcats advanced to the Super-Sectional was in 2015 when head coach David Davis was a member of the squad.

For Davis, it’s all about memories and now building those with his squad as the Bobcats fell to Brimfield in the Class 1A State Championship that season.

“It means so much,” he said. “It’s bringing back so many memories. It’s giving me chills all over again just thinking about that 2015 run.”

But to get back to Carbondale for the first time in eight seasons, the Bobcats had to get through Webber on Friday night at Gallatin County High School after defeating Wayne City on Wednesday on a buzzer-beater.

“Two great games back-to-back this week,” Davis said. “Big shoutout to Wayne City and Webber. They played terrific. Great ballgames.”

It was a tale of two halves for Meridian as they got a hot start but the Trojans settled in and took a 38-30 lead at halftime before the Bobcats caught fire in the second half.

Roderic Gatewood, Jr., Meridian’s all-time leading scorer and the reason the Bobcats advanced from Wednesday’s matchup with Wayne City had a game-high 38 points in the win over the Trojans.

Webber was called for a technical late in the game for calling a timeout they didn’t have, sending Gatewood to the line for two from the stripe.

He converted both but it was before the second that he let out a quick smile.

“It finally set it,” he said after the game. “All the work we did just finally paid off. My teammate, he died last year, my favorite teammate. We played in this same gym for regionals last year and we got eliminated. It feels really special to come back and win the sectionals.”

But for that smile to come across Gatewood’s face, the Bobcats had to do something they have now done twice this week — come from behind in the fourth quarter.

Gatewood and the Bobcats turned up their intensity in the frame but Gatewood said it still comes down to the man leading them on the sidelines.

“It’s definitely Coach David,” he said. “He tore us a new one. We were rebounding the whole game horribly. It just came down to who wanted it more. It’s do or die. We’re going to go out there and we’re going to finish it or we’re going to lay down. Fortunately, we didn’t lay down and we pulled it out.”

Davis said it’s all about preparation.

“We practice hard,” he said. “Everything we do, I put them in different situations where we’re down 10 or 15 … We do different situations and see how they handle that. Usually, we’ll get guys arguing, fighting, fussing. But now we get guys that stay composed, handle business and understand how to get the job done.”

Now the Bobcats will turn their focus to Tuscola on Monday.

“We watch film,” Davis said was their focus for the weekend. “We gameplan. That’s all we do. Watch film. Figure their sweet spots out. Learn them.”

Meridian advances to the IHSA Class 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional where they’ll take on the Tuscola. Tuscola took down Altamont 72-68 in 4OT in the IHSA Class 1A Altamont Sectional. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Banterra Center.