Boys Basketball | Mount Vernon cruises past Marion

MARION — The size advantage NJ Benson and Quani Rudd gave Mount Vernon helped the Rams run out to a big lead and ultimately a 66-45 victory over Marion in a South Seven Conference boys basketball game Friday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

But even with Benson standing 6-foot-7 and Rudd just an inch shorter, it was senior guard Carson Prost that led four Mount Vernon players in double figures with 20 points in the rout. Benson added 12, including three big dunks, while Dylan Harkins had 11 and Rudd chipped in 10.

Mount Vernon improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the South Seven, while Marion dropped to 1-2 and 1-2. Both teams have lost to Centralia and both have beat Carbondale.

The Rams had a 10-0 lead after a three-point play by Prost and Benson's first dunk, then a nice jumper from the top of the key and Benson's second hammer made it 17-0 with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

"We dug ourselves a hole and it's been a rough week," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "We haven't been able to get in the gym with the snow, then you play the toughest team in Southern Illinois.

"Our legs ran out of juice early. When they're dunking on you and making shots it can snowball on you in a hurry."