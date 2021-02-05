Boys Basketball | Mount Vernon improves to 2-0 with win over Carbondale

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon’s RJ Benson scored 15 points and the Rams sank eight from beyond the arc to beat Carbondale, 58-24, in the Rams' home opener and both teams' conference opener Friday night.

“It feels great to be on our home court after opening the season on the road at Mount Carmel,” said Mount Vernon coach Tim Holloway. “Considering the COVID situation, it’s been a long time since we been at home before our hometown fans. Our guys had pretty good energy tonight and I know they had a lot of fun out there.”

Mount Vernon (2-0, 1-0 South Seven) took the lead early on a 3-pointer by Dylan Harkins and never looked back, taking a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter, extending it to 14 at the half and to 26 after the third.

Harkins opened the game for the Rams with a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 1:07 mark. Carbondale played even until Benson was fouled on a successful lay in and after he missed the free throw DeShaumsae, King grabbed the rebound and scored to extend the lead to seven points with 1:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Jarvis Allison scored for the Terriers on an in-bounds pass 11 seconds later to cut the lead to five heading into the second quarter.