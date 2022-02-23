Boys Basketball | Murphysboro cruises to regional title game

WEST FRANKFORT — Murphysboro scored the first 14 points of the game and never looked back, eliminating Johnston City, 54-25, at Max Morris Gymnasium in the first semifinal game of the West Frankfort Class 2A boys basketball regional on Wednesday night.

“We wanted to get up and guard them to speed up the game,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. “I thought we did a good job in transition today. Offensively we pushed the ball right back down and got some good looks. Calvon Clemons got us off and running. I thought the defense was really good and anytime we’re blocking shots and rebounding and playing real hard defensively we do well on offense and that was obvious today.”

The top seeded Red Devils improved to 27-2 and will play the winner of the second semifinal between fourth seed Carterville (19-10) and fifth seed Benton (15-14) at 7 p.m. on Friday. Johnston City finishes the season with a 12-18 record.

Tyreek Feggins led Murphysboro with 16 points with Calvon Clemons adding 14. Carmello Davis came off the bench to score eight points followed by Karmelo Abernathy with seven points. Feegins also led the team with seven rebounds and three steals.

Alek Abell got the game off with a bang with a 3-pointer from the right corner at the 19 seconds mark to start a streak of six straight baskets that included another 3-pointer by Abernathy to take the 14-point lead with 4:09 remaining in the opening quarter.

Keaton Fort scored the first basket for the Indians with 3:34 left on a rebound and scored again 1:03 later, but the Red Devils closed the quarter on a 7-2 run, including a 3-pointer by Feggins with 1.6 seconds left to give Murphysboro a 21-6 lead heading into the second quarter.

After shooting 9-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, the Red Devils cooled off in the second, but still shot over .500 making 6-of-11 overall and 1-3 from long distance to take a 34-12 lead at the half.

Connor Mowery opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer for Johnston City as the Indians held on for the first four minutes not falling any farther behind. But Feegins scored back-to-back putbacks to start a 10-0 run to close out the third period to give the Red Devils a 32-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Mowery and Heath Neibch led the Indians with seven points each with Fort adding six.

