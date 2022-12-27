Boys Basketball | Murphysboro defeats Roxana at Duster Thomas tournament

PINCKNEYVILLE — Trailing at the half Murphysboro outscored Roxana 17-3 in the third quarter to fuel a come-from-behind 49-41 win over the Shells on the opening day of the 15th annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic Tuesday afternoon.

“We played a lot better defense to hold them to three points,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. “We knew they had two very good players and we weren’t guarding them very well in the first half and did it much better in the second. Defense got us back up in the third quarter and defense wins games.”

Murphysboro (8-2) advanced in the winners’ bracket to play Mount Carmel Wednesday at noon while Roxana (5-8) dropped to the consolation side to play Okawville, who lost to Mount Carmel.

“We weren’t very sharp offensively today, especially we were struggling getting some buckets in the paint, and we only made 4-of-14 from the three,” Murphy said. “We hadn’t been practicing very well, so we just needed to get out here and play a game today. Hopefully, we’ll have a much better performance tomorrow. It sure wasn’t overly great today.”

Karmelo Abernathy had a great game for the Red Devils, hitting 9-of-16 shots from the field to finish with a game-high 23 points. The junior guard also led the game with 10 rebounds - six from the defensive side.

AJ Boese and Kaden Shields finished with nine points each for the Red Devils. Aiden Briggs led the Shells with 18 points, including a game-high four from beyond the arc.

The game was tied 4-4 when Chris Walleck swished his first of three 3-pointers in the first half to start a 7-2 run that ended with Walleck’s second from the perimeter to give the Shells an 11-6 lead with 2:29 left in the first quarter.

Murphysboro came right back starting with a lay-up by Karmela Abernathy and ending with a Myles Guthman 3-pointer with 34.8 seconds left to give the Red Devils a 15-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

Murphysboro extended its lead to 19-15 on a steal by Boese that led to a lay-up by Shields with 5:12 remaining in the half.

Briggs then found the range, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers followed by a basket from under the rim. Walleck then sunk his third 3-pointer to give the Shells a 26-19 lead with 39 seconds remaining.

Boese swished a 3-pointer from the right sideline at the buzzer to cut the lead to 26-22 at the half.

Murphysboro opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Shields and ended with a 10-0 run to open a lead heading into the fourth quarter.

During the first run. Abernathy scored four points. During the second run, Abernathy added another four points, including a steal that led to a basket. Shields scored four points, including a bucket off a steal by Cade Brooks, and Boese made two free throws at the end with 1.3 seconds left.

Briggs opened the fourth quarter with his third 3-pointer to cut the lead to seven and after Abernathy scored on a lay-up, Briggs sank his fourth followed by a put-back by Evan Wells to cut the lead to four with 5:21 remaining.

Briggs drew a foul outside the arc and was sent to the line for three foul shots and a chance to cut the lead to one, but the junior forward missed his first two free throws before making his third to leave a three-point deficit.

Cade Brooks sank a 3-pointer from the left side to up the lead to six with 3:39 remaining.

Briggs continued to have problems at the line when he was fouled with 1:47 remaining. He missed his first attempt and his second, but got a reprieve when Brooks was called for a lane violation. He snapped his streak when he made his second attempt a few seconds later to cut the lead to five.

Murphysboro went to the line five times in the final 1:38 with Abernathy making 3-of-7 and Boese finishing up by making two free throws with 9.7 seconds left to seal the win.