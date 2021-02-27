Boys Basketball | Murphysboro edges Carbondale in rivalry game

The Terriers got within two points five times and then inched to within 44-43 following a stretch where Funchess and Darius Ragland pulled down multiple offensive rebounds capped by a Ragland basket.

But the Red Devils answered with a trey by Cornelius Davis, then Jackson drilled his third bomb of the game for the 50-45 lead.

The Terriers, who fell to 0-6, were just 9 of 21 from the foul line and committed 20 turnovers in the narrow loss.

"Our effort was outstanding," Miller said. "I'm really proud of the kids. They were aggressive but we've got to quit hurting ourselves; foul trouble, making mistakes defensively, not making free throws — and we had 20 turnovers. So we've got to start helping ourselves in those regards and making better decisions."

Ragland led the Terriers with 15 points, while Funchess had nine before fouling out. Jarvis Allison, who also fouled out, and Gabe Hillard both added eight points.

In addition to Jackson's 21 points, the Red Devils had Davis and Calvon Clemons reach double figures with 14 and 12, respectively.