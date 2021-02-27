Boys Basketball | Murphysboro edges Carbondale in rivalry game

CARBONDALE — JaQuan Jackson always seems to play high above his physical stature and such was the case again Saturday afternoon as the crafty Murphysboro senior led the Red Devils to a 57-53 win over Jackson County rival Carbondale.
Jackson, who is listed generously as 5-foot-7 on Murphysboro's roster, led all scorers with 21 points, none bigger than his 3-pointer with 2:20 left after Carbondale had pulled within two points. The shot put the Red Devils up 50-45 and Jackson also iced the game with five free throws in the final 30 seconds.
"The 3-pointer he hit was huge," said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. "It's been a tough senior year for him but he's battled the whole time. He's been awfully good."
Jackson also had a personal run in the second quarter where he converted a three-point play and then hit a 3-pointer as part of a 13-5 run that swung the momentum after the Terriers led 13-9 following four straight from Demarcus Funchess.
Carbondale coach Jim Miller, who has announced he will retire after this season, has seen more than his share of Jackson in action.
"He's very explosive and a good athlete," Miller said. "He's very versatile and does a lot of nice things out there on both ends of the floor."
Murphysboro, which improved to 3-6, led 24-20 at the half and held off every Carbondale run after the break.
The Terriers got within two points five times and then inched to within 44-43 following a stretch where Funchess and Darius Ragland pulled down multiple offensive rebounds capped by a Ragland basket.
But the Red Devils answered with a trey by Cornelius Davis, then Jackson drilled his third bomb of the game for the 50-45 lead.
The Terriers, who fell to 0-6, were just 9 of 21 from the foul line and committed 20 turnovers in the narrow loss.
"Our effort was outstanding," Miller said. "I'm really proud of the kids. They were aggressive but we've got to quit hurting ourselves; foul trouble, making mistakes defensively, not making free throws — and we had 20 turnovers. So we've got to start helping ourselves in those regards and making better decisions."
Ragland led the Terriers with 15 points, while Funchess had nine before fouling out. Jarvis Allison, who also fouled out, and Gabe Hillard both added eight points.
In addition to Jackson's 21 points, the Red Devils had Davis and Calvon Clemons reach double figures with 14 and 12, respectively.
"It definitely wasn't pretty but we'll take it this year," Murphy said. "It was tough. We're happy to win a game. We figure out ways to lose games and I saw it crumbling again when we missed some free throws and didn't have a couple good defensive stands."
It sure didn't help that the usual craziness surrounding the matchup was stripped away with only Carbondale parents and media serving as the audience.
"We do miss that atmosphere," Miller said. "It's still a huge rivalry — it's a great friendly rivalry."
Carbondale's next game is Friday night at home against Marion.