Boys Basketball | Murphysboro moves to 2-0 with win over Lovejoy

MURPHYSBORO — So much for being depleted of talent.

The Murphysboro Red Devils looked as strong as ever Wednesday at the Ernie Bozarth Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament with a convincing 59-38 victory on the home floor over East St. Louis Lovejoy.

Sophomore guard Cade Brooks was en fuego in the first period, tickling the twine for four 3-pointers and finished with five on the night for a total of 20 points to pace the Murphy offense.

Junior guard Karmelo Abernathy - the only returning starter from a Red Devils team that went 28-3 last season - continues to be a key player on both ends of the floor. He finished with 13 points and snared six offensive rebounds to keep scoring opportunities alive.

Also reaching double figures was senior forward Kevin Hale, who totaled 11 points. Sophomore Kaden Shields dropped in seven points. AJ Boese and Myles Guthman netted three points each.

Shantez Holliday led the Wildcats with 17 points. He was joined in double digits by Jamal Brown with 10.

Murphy was in control at each quarter break: 17-14, 28-21 and 40-25.

"We're so young that we're having some stages in the game where our effort is not great," said Red Devils head coach Daryl Murphy. "We've only been at this for two weeks since the football team went deep into the playoffs. We're trying to get our legs under us, I think. We're working hard, but we've got to keep working."

Murphy said Boese may not have scored many points, but he led the team in rebounding again with double-digit boards (12).

"We got some good offensive boards and switching that defense up front - 1-2-2 - really hurt them," Murphy said.

Looking ahead to the match-up Friday with Ohio Division rival, Harrisburg, Murphy said every game the Red Devils play will be a tough one due to the team's inexperience.

"We're a young squad that's trying to get better," Murphy said. "It's going to be a tough game. They're still trying to find themselves a little bit and you can say the same thing about us. It should be an evenly-matched game."