Boys Basketball | Murphysboro opens season with victory against Du Quoin

MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro’s season- and home-opening win over Du Quoin, 73-56, turned out to be everything coach Daryl Murphy wanted in a first game, including good shooting, good defense and high energy in the non-conference game Saturday afternoon.

“We shot the ball really well and, to be honest, defensively we were a little better than I expected,” Murphy said. “With such a short lineup, I was really concerned about rebounding and I thought we did an even job with them. We’re tiny except for Cal (Calvon Clemons) in the middle, but he had about 10 rebounds. I also thought with the masks and being the first game, we’d have more trouble with energy, but they did pretty good with it. Overall, our kids just battled.”

Murphysboro (1-0) shot early, late and in the middle, finishing with almost 50 percent from the field overall (.473) on a 26-of-55 night and from beyond arc (.480) hitting 12-of-25, including a sizzling 6-of-8 in the first quarter.

“We probably have 20 percent of our arsenal in and we’ll keep building on it,” Murphy said. “We’re not going to rely on our 3-point shooting every night, but that’s what got us going. They’ve got a few pieces on that team and are going to be a lot better.”