Boys Basketball | Murphysboro opens season with victory against Du Quoin

MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro’s season- and home-opening win over Du Quoin, 73-56, turned out to be everything coach Daryl Murphy wanted in a first game, including good shooting, good defense and high energy in the non-conference game Saturday afternoon.
“We shot the ball really well and, to be honest, defensively we were a little better than I expected,” Murphy said. “With such a short lineup, I was really concerned about rebounding and I thought we did an even job with them. We’re tiny except for Cal (Calvon Clemons) in the middle, but he had about 10 rebounds. I also thought with the masks and being the first game, we’d have more trouble with energy, but they did pretty good with it. Overall, our kids just battled.”
Murphysboro (1-0) shot early, late and in the middle, finishing with almost 50 percent from the field overall (.473) on a 26-of-55 night and from beyond arc (.480) hitting 12-of-25, including a sizzling 6-of-8 in the first quarter.
“We probably have 20 percent of our arsenal in and we’ll keep building on it,” Murphy said. “We’re not going to rely on our 3-point shooting every night, but that’s what got us going. They’ve got a few pieces on that team and are going to be a lot better.”
Cornelius Davis led a balanced scoring attack that finished with two players over 20 points and four in double digits. Davis finished with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and his partner at the guard position senior JaQuan Jackson was just behind with 20 points and three from long distance.
Senior guard Gavin Kuba and junior guard Clemons finished with 14 points and two 3-pointers each.
Du Quoin (0-2) took the early lead on a jumper from the top of the key by Wade Roberson just 13 seconds into the game, but that just got the Red Devils offense going. Roberson led the Indians with 14 points.
“Good to be back out playing,” said Du Quoin coach Jason James. “However, we need to come out with a little more killer instinct and be a little more aggressive in our play. Benton last night was a good and Murphysboro is a good team, but we just have to compete a little better.”
A putback by Kuba 43 seconds later started a 7-0 run that essentially put the game away. Davis followed by his first from beyond the arc. Kuba finished the run with a layup to give Murphysboro a 7-2 lead with 2:08 into the game.
Du Quoin cut the lead to two a little over a minute later on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Jaden Smith, but that would be as close as the Indians would get. Smith finished with 13 points.
Murphysboro squelched any momentum when Davis duplicated Smith’s shot, but his was from the right side. A layup by Maurice Washington sliced the lead back to three with 2:39 remaining the opening quarter.
But again the Red Devils roared back on a 12-6 run, ending with Kuba finishing with his first 3-pointer from the left corner with 0.8 seconds left to take a 13-point lead into the second quarter.
Davis opened the second quarter on a layup down the lane to open an 8-3 run, ending with a Kuba canning his second from beyond the arc to give the Red Devils a 17-point lead 5:36 remaining in the half.
Du Quoin made its best run of the game, cutting the lead to eight heading into halftime. Smith got the ball rolling scoring the next seven Indians points while Murphysboro could only manage a single point by splitting a pair free throws.
Washington kept the run going with a layup down the lane to cut the lead to nine with 1:38 left. Murphysboro finally stopped the bleeding when Kenneth Hale stole the ball and fed Davis for a fastbreak layup with 40 seconds left.
But Du Quoin countered with a 3-pointer from Jake Prather with 10.1 seconds left for the eight-point halftime lead.
Murphysboro again responded with the first five points of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer by Jackson. The Red Devils extended their lead to 20 points with 3:50 remaining in the third, which included 3-pointers by Clemons and Davis. Clemons added his second 3-pointer with 2:25 remaining in the third.
Leading by 19 to start the fourth quarter, Murphysboro extended its lead to 23 with 3:51 left that included Jackson canning his third from beyond the arc.
Still trailing by 23 with 2:31 remaining, the Indians closed out strong on an 8-2 run.