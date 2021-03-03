Boys Basketball | Murphysboro rolls sevens in win at Herrin

That trio, along with Jackson and Calvon Clemons, pushed the Red Devils to Class 2A regional and sectional titles mere months after helping the school’s football team play for the Class 4A state title. Replacing those three following a normal off-season full of summer camp games would have been tough.

Doing so after a summer with no camp games and restricted contact days has proven to be a tough piece of meat to chew.

“When those guys got off the bus after the state championship football game, they knew the basics of what we want to do on offense and defense,” Murphy said. “This team didn’t have that luxury. What we’re seeing looks like basketball in November or December.”

And it’s that way for everyone. Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz was facing a bit of retooling this season with the departures of leading scorers Brandon Anthony and Luke LeQuatte. If anyone could have used a few dozen summer camp games to figure things out, it was the Tigers.

As Shurtz pointed out post-game on Tuesday night, they only have three more practices left this year before their season finale.

“You have to learn on the fly,” he said. “All you can ask them to do is adjust and learn every day. We have a pretty young team.”