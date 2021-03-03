Boys Basketball | Murphysboro rolls sevens in win at Herrin

HERRIN — Watching Daryl Murphy agonize over every turnover and missed boxout Tuesday night served as a stark reminder of why the games matter to coaches, even with nothing at stake aside from competitive pride for his Murphysboro team and Herrin.
“You play a game, you want to win,” he said. “If I’m playing Monopoly with the family, I want Boardwalk and Park Place. I want them all.”
Tuesday night’s roll of the dice came up sevens for the Red Devils.
JaQuan Jackson’s game-high 22 points gave them enough cushion to withstand some struggles down the stretch of a 43-36 SIRR Ohio win in Memorial Gym.
It was Murphy’s 488th win at Murphysboro, coming on the strength of 10-2 spurts in the second and third quarters. Jackson was at the center of both of them, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and ripping off eight points in the final four minutes of the third period after the Tigers (4-6, 3-5) pulled within 27-26.
Cornelius Davis added 11 for the Red Devils (4-6, 2-5), which won consecutive games for the first time this year after dropping six of seven.
“It’s good to see these kids close out a couple of games in a row,” Murphy said.
Expecting this Murphysboro team to be like the one who was rolling through top opponents at this time last year was unrealistic. That squad had seniors like Dezmond Clark, Jamarr McZeke and Jameirr Frazier who had been there, done that.
That trio, along with Jackson and Calvon Clemons, pushed the Red Devils to Class 2A regional and sectional titles mere months after helping the school’s football team play for the Class 4A state title. Replacing those three following a normal off-season full of summer camp games would have been tough.
Doing so after a summer with no camp games and restricted contact days has proven to be a tough piece of meat to chew.
“When those guys got off the bus after the state championship football game, they knew the basics of what we want to do on offense and defense,” Murphy said. “This team didn’t have that luxury. What we’re seeing looks like basketball in November or December.”
And it’s that way for everyone. Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz was facing a bit of retooling this season with the departures of leading scorers Brandon Anthony and Luke LeQuatte. If anyone could have used a few dozen summer camp games to figure things out, it was the Tigers.
As Shurtz pointed out post-game on Tuesday night, they only have three more practices left this year before their season finale.
“You have to learn on the fly,” he said. “All you can ask them to do is adjust and learn every day. We have a pretty young team.”
Aside from 6-3 senior Billy Braid, who scored 15 points and canned 9 of 12 free throws, most of Herrin’s core group returns for the next two years. That includes 6-2 sophomore Haydon Mayer, who netted 10 points, and a pair of exciting freshmen.
Five-nine Exavier Williams struggled with Murphysboro’s experienced guards and 6-5 freshman Jonathan Harrison didn’t have much impact after converting a tough layup in traffic early. But watching Harrison reject consecutive shots in the lane during the third quarter had to give Shurtz plenty of hope for the next three years.
“You want to win every game,” he said. “But you know that you also want them to learn every time they’re on the floor. Try to take something away from this crazy season.”