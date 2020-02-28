Boys Basketball | Murphysboro's Clemons hits game-winning layup to topple Pinckneyville for regional title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jackson began the evening participating in the 3-point shootout and finished 3 of 5 from beyond the arc to lead the Red Devils with 14 points in the first half and 20 overall.

Dawson Yates did all that he could to keep Pinckneyville within arm's reach the entire game by scoring a team-high 24 points. Murphysboro’s largest lead came when Dezmond Clark took a stolen pass and converted a breakaway layup for a nine-point cushion in the third quarter.

McZeke got things started in the second half with his first 3-pointer of the game, before Jackson came back down on the next possession and drilled a three of his own to force Bob Waggoner into taking a Pinckneyville timeout at the 7:02 mark.

The Panthers came out of the timeout with a pair of bad passes out of bounds and a very uncharacteristic missed layup from Yates without a defender in sight. Yates redeemed himself down the line with the 3-pointer that tied things up for the Panthers, but an unawareness on getting back defensively led to Clemons hitting the game-winning layup.