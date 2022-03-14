Boys Basketball | Nashville community welcomes home Class 2A champions

At 2:36 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, the Nashville Hornets became Class 2A State Champions with a 32-31 win over Monticello.

Nearly seven hours later, members of the Nashville community were still congratulating the players, coaches and administrators at Assembly Hall.

“It’s crazy. The support from the community is ridiculous. I don’t know of another high school that gets the support that we get,” senior Isaac Turner said after the line of people wanting to shake hands, high five or hug the team settled down. “There were so many people here tonight, I couldn’t even give you a rough estimate.”

Head coach Patrick Weathers compared the over two and a half hour drive between Nashville and Champaign, the site of the State Finals, to the almost 20 minutes from Monticello.

“They might have had us outnumbered a little in fans, but I’d say we were right there,” he said. “This community is second to none as far as support goes. Like I said in the speech, this wouldn’t be any fun if there weren’t high expectations. With that comes a little pressure, but that pressure is a privilege. This is what makes high school sports fun.”

It’s a community that the Hornets are hoping this win helps give back to. The State Championship banner from 1978 is the lone boys’ basketball banner in the rafters of Assembly Hall and the 2022 one will soon join it. Senior Kolten Gajewski says he hopes his team’s banner will inspire the next generation of Hornets to maintain the Nashville success.

“We’re going to be able to talk about these experiences forever. When we looked up at the wall and saw that ‘78 team won state. Well now, maybe it’ll inspire kids to want to go and do it again,” he said. “Anytime we win a state title, we put a white banner in the rafters, so we can inspire kids to want to put more up there and keep the Nashville competitiveness alive. That’s special. That’s what we’re here for.”

The Hornets had seven seniors on the roster and while some will get a chance to don the blue and red in the spring, for some, their final memory of wearing a Nashville uniform will be celebrating a state championship.

“For it to come right now, in my last game in a Hornet uniform,” Turner, one such senior, said. “I don’t run track and I don’t play baseball – so for my last game as a Hornet to be a state title win at the University of Illinois is just unreal.”

Turner was on both of the state runner up teams in football and on the 2019 runner up in basketball. He knew this game would be his last chance to finally get over the hump and win a state title and it meant a lot to him to do it.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of four state championship runs and come up short each time so to finally get it done, the feeling is just unreal,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve wrapped my head around it yet.”

