Boys Basketball | Nashville defeats DePaul Prep in double overtime, advances to state title game

CHAMPAIGN — For the first 36 minutes of Thursday’s state semifinal game against DePaul Prep, the Nashville Hornets never led. Saxton Hoepker’s bucket in the first few seconds of the second overtime, put Nashville up for the first time and it never trailed after. After the horn sounded on an ugly 40 minutes of basketball, the Hornets won 31-24 to punch a ticket to the state championship.

“When the going gets tough – we play a very specific brand of basketball where we want to win ugly and survive and advance,” Nashville head coach Patrick Weathers said after the win.

Even Weathers was surprised by how good the Hornets’ defense was in the final quarter and both overtime periods – the Rams didn’t have a field goal after Jaylan McElroy’s layup made it 21-19 with 6:30 left in the fourth.

“That’s pretty impressive,” the first year coach said after a double-take upon learning the stat. “I can’t say enough about these kids and how resilient they are.”

While Weathers jokingly takes credit for that defensive effort – saying it takes “a lot of hootin’ and hollerin’” he’s quick to give credit to his players.

“These kids have done a tremendous job. That was probably the most athletic team, top to bottom, we’ve seen all year. It was about knowing personnel – knowing that there weren’t really any kids we could help off of because they got so many kids than can score the basketball at different levels,” Weathers said. “I really thought Kolten (Gajewski) did a great job on the 6-9 kid, (Dylan) Arnett. It was just a collaborative thing and when it gets in those nitty-gritty moments when they’ve got the ball at the end of regulation and overtime and we’re communicating to switch everything. It really comes down to that collaborative effort and these kids getting enough rebounds and enough free throws to get the job done.”

Arnett, the Rams’ star and first team All-State player finished with only eight points and four rebounds against the defensive onslaught that was the Hornets. His Nashville counterpart Hoepker finished with a game-high 13 points and 10 rebounds.

But the 6-foot-7 Nashville senior went into the locker room at halftime with only one point as the Hornets trailed 10-6. He said it was a conversation with the coaching staff that flipped the switch in the second half.

“Coach was telling me to not be scared to take it in there and shoot. I just listened to that and wasn’t scared.”

Perhaps the play of the game came after the result had all but been decided – a Gajewski dunk under 20 seconds left to bring the score to it’s final. The senior laughs when he thinks back to it as Weathers tells him to tell the media how many career dunks he has.

“That was my first career dunk, so to do it on a stage like this is awesome – just to put them away like that,” he said with a big laugh. “I couldn’t ask for a better situation than that. I heard the coaches saying pull it out, pull it out and I was just thinking ‘No, I’m getting this one.’ I saw big boy (Arnett) coming up and I was hoping he’d try to jump with me.”

Grinding it out

Even Weathers admits it was an ugly win – neither team shot better than 33 percent from the field and combined to go 1-23 from downtown. But that sort of game suits the Hornets just fine and if a team as talented as DePaul Prep is willing to play at that pace, Weathers isn’t going to complain either.

“They execute very differently than a lot of teams from the city. I do think that helped us. We’re not built for a track meet or anything like that. If they want to keep the game in the 30s or 40s – if we don’t have to score 50-60 points, that’s advantage Hornets,” he said. “I knew if we could keep it close at the end of the fourth quarter and in overtime, we’d give ourselves a chance and that’s all we can ask for.”

The Hornets never lost faith that they were in the game, either – even after scoring six points through the first two quarters. So when they came back to win, it was just confirmation of what they’d known all along.

“It shows us that we can do anything in any situation,” Gajweski said. “I think we’re all comfortable enough to bear down and grit it out and play with heart whenever we’re down. It shows the family aspect of our team and what we can do when we put our heads together.”

Senior Isaac Turner and Gajewski – both of whom helped lead the Hornets to a state final in football too – recognize they’re a part of something special.

It’s incredible. The support we get from the community is unreal – doesn’t matter how far away we play, football or basketball, we’re going to have fans there,” Turner said. “It’s a huge deal for us to come out and do what we need to do.”

“Just being able to grind it out and get to a state title in two sports is pretty awesome,” Gajewski added. “It’s going to be something we can tell our kids and talk about it around a fire. It’s just awesome.”

The Hornets (29-4) will take on Monticello (32-3) for the state championship at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

