Boys Basketball | Nashville defeats Monticello in the IHSA Class 2A State Championship

CHAMPAIGN – For the first time since 1978, Nashville Community High School will be hanging a white banner in their gym after beating Monticello, 32-31, on Saturday afternoon in the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game.

Just like in the semifinals against DePaul Prep on Thursday and the sectional final last Friday against Breese Central, the Hornets had to come from behind to get the win.

“I feel like we stole one there,” head coach Patrick Weathers said after the win. “I can’t say enough about how resilient this bunch of guys are sitting up here with me. They never gave up…We’re on a whirlwind of emotions right now.”

The lead changed eight times and neither team led by more than six – which Monticello held for all of one possession before a Nolan Heggemeier three halved it with just under two minutes left in the game. A minute later, the lead was just one after a Kolten Gajewski layup set up the end of the game.

A rare defensive breakdown gave the Sages a wide open layup, but it didn’t fall and Saxton Hoepker secured the rebound.

“I was helping off the screen, so we were just trying to double and then foul,” Hoepker recalled. “They ended up getting an easy layup but they smoked it and when it came off the rim, no one was there and I just got the rebound and that’s about it.”

Hoepker became the star of the show for the final 30 seconds, driving baseline for a tough layup to put the Hornets up and then tipping what would’ve been the game winning shot at the buzzer to secure the win.

“For that to seal the game was huge,” he said. “Kolten had a great game and carried us most of the way, that block at the end felt great.”

Gajewski becomes Superman

It wasn’t just in Saturday’s state championship that Gajewski carried the Hornets. The senior big man had been the leader of Nashville for the homestretch of its championship run.

“I can’t say enough about Kolten Gajewski,” Weathers said. “The run he went on this postseason was basically season high after season high. Unbelievable.”

While Gajewski insists he wasn’t doing anything different than he normally does – “getting rebounds and and working my butt off” – his play was impressive to everyone who watched him, including his dad.

“It’s surreal to me. To be able to do my best that I can humanly can on the biggest stage of my life, it means a lot,” he said. “My dad texted me today and asked if I had anymore Superman left in me.”

It turns out the Sages didn’t have any Kryptonite on them, as Gajewski saved his biggest performance for the biggest stage, earning a double double – 14 points and 11 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end.

“A lot of people see leadership as who scores a lot. I set out this year to disprove that and show that guys who play defense and get rebounds and put back buckets – seven points is not a bad thing,” Gajewski said. “I kind of took it upon myself that when the going gets tough, to be a leader of that team.”

Battle tested

If ever a team was prepared for the postseason grind, it was the Hornets.

At the beginning of the season, Nashville was down nine players because they were playing for a state championship in football. That experience helped.

“Not many teams get the opportunity to do that and I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do it,” Isaac Turner, sharpshooter and wide receiver, said. “It’s a huge factor because when it’s your first time playing on the state tournament, you’re going to have nerves. Since I’ve been a part of four of them, it helps me stay calm and just play it like another game and not do too much.”

Gajewski felt that a lot of people thought that football state championship loss was the Hornets best shot at bringing home the hardware and his team set out to prove them wrong.

“We’re going to keep working and come back and get it done again and that’s exactly what we did.”

But the tests didn’t stop on the gridiron as the Hornets had to “survive and advance” – a common refrain from Weathers this week – in almost every game during their run from the sectional championship.

“No matter what the score is, we just hang in there. We talked to each other after the game and we don’t think that we ever felt out of it whenever we were down,” Hoepker said. “We’re all confident in our abilities to come back and win a game from behind.”

Saturday’s win came on the heels of Thursday’s double overtime win over DePaul Prep and Hoepker and most of the rest of the Hornets’ starters played every minute of that stretch. He said the exhaustion hasn’t yet set in, but he expects it will tonight and he’ll have the best sleep of his life when he finally touches the pillow.

A community win

Weathers, in his first year at the helm of the Hornets, is quick to diffuse praise for his team’s performance. He says he’s simply the guy who gets to stand up and act crazy during the games.

“All of our coaches, minus my old man, are all Hornet alum. We all played for coach Darren Lee who was up here five times. This is for all those people,” he said. “There’s no way I could do this by myself. It’s really fun for a community like ours that we’re so spoiled and so fortunate to have these experiences. It’s going to be really sweet to raise a white banner up in Assembly Hall after 44 years.”

But it’s not just the head coach who understands how important the community aspect of this state championship is – or how important it was to get Nashville this far to begin with.

“The reason I think we have so much success at Nashville is we make our team like our family. It’s more than a sport to us,” Heggemeier said. “We care for each other so much.”

Since the season started in November, every coach in the state has been focused on moving forward. Now that the season is over for the Hornets, Weathers is allowing himself some time to dwell on this one.

“Really long time,” he says with a huge smile. “We’re going to celebrate tonight.”

