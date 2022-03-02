Boys Basketball | Nashville defeats Murphysboro to advance

CARTERVILLE — Nashville led by one with 38.6 seconds remaining, added two free throws and weathered a last second 3-point attempt that would have sent the game into overtime, for a 33-30 win over Murphysboro in the second semifinal of the Class 2A Carterville boys basketball sectional Wednesday night.

“That’s the way a lot these games this year have gone, so we’re used to these grinding games in the 20s and 30s,” said Nashville coach Patrick Weathers. “Murphysboro is one of the most athletic teams we’ve seen all year, so we knew it would be a big challenge to defend and rebound and luckily we made enough of those stops and got those rebounds to get the job done.”

Nashville (26-4) will play Breese Central (29-5) at 7 p.m. Friday night for the right to go to the Carbondale Super-Sectional on Monday to play the winner of the Flora Sectional. Murphysboro ends the season with a 28-3 record.

“It was a tough shot, but it just wasn’t meant to be,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. “We thought we had them for a minute, but they answered with big shots and that’s what they do. They are a good team and they answered the bell when they needed to.”

Saxton Hoepker led the Hornets with 14 points, including 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Isaac Turner finished with 12, including two from beyond the arc. Calvon Clemons led the game with 15 points with Tyreek Feegins scoring 10.

Nashville held a five-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter after a basket by Kolten Gajewski. Murphysboro then went on a 6-0 run to take its first lead since leading 14-12 with 2:05 remaining in the second quarter.

Clemons got it started with a layup while being fouled, but the senior 1,000-point scorer missed the free throw, however, Feggins muscled the rebound and scored on his own missed shot to cut the lead one.

Twenty-seven seconds later, Feggins scored on a putback again after Clemons had stole the ball and the Red Devils took the lead 25-24 with 4:48 remaining. A minute later, Feggins scored again down the lane to extend the lead to three with 3:28 left.

Nashville rallied back when Hoepker was fouled and he made two free throws to cut the lead back to one.

Isaac Turner hit a pullup from the right side of the lane 36 seconds later and the Hornets regained the lead 28-27 with 2:36 remaining.

Murphysboro came right back on a one-handed basket by Feggins while he was being fouled, but the senior guard missed the free throw leaving the Red Devils with a one-point lead with two minutes left.

Nashville methodically worked for a shot until Turner got open a few feet behind the top of the key and the senior drilled it and Nashville retook the lead, 31-29 with 1:42 left.

Kamelo Abernathy was sent to the line with 38.6 seconds left with a chance to tie the game, but his first free throw bounced off the rim. He made his second once again leaving the Red Devils behind by a point.

After Hoepker upped the lead to three, the Red Devils turned the ball over on a walk with 11.9 left leaving the last second 3-pointer as their last chance.

Nashville started the game with a bang when Turner swished a 3-pointer from the right side of the key, but the Hornets went cold missing their next three from beyond the arc.

Hoepker finally scored to give Nashville the lead, but Clemons hit a 3 with 1:23 remaining to give Murphysboro a 6-5 lead heading into the second quarter.

Nashville took the lead at the end of the second quarter on a layup by Hoepker and extended their lead to six with 5:50 left in the third on a 3-point play by Gajewski on a layup and a free throw.

