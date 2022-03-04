Boys Basketball | Nashville gets past Breese Central in overtime

CARTERVILLE — The Nashville boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first half of Friday’s overtime thriller in the Class 2A Carterville Sectional final, but had to erase a six-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation to ensure their 47-45 victory over Breese Central.

To jump out to the early lead, and to hold on for victory, the Hornets relied on a pair of seniors.

Isaac Turner was the star of the first half, hitting four 3-pointers to outscore the Cougars 15-13 in the period and take Nashville into the locker room with a 23-13 lead.

Saxton Hoepker did his best to maintain the Hornets' lead in the third, matching his first half scoring output with six points in the quarter, but the Cougars locked down Turner and started to find their rhythm offensively – taking their first lead since early in the first quarter on a Mason Shubert two from just inside the arc with 5:30 to play.

Cody Dickshot made an incredible save, throwing his body into the BCHS student section to keep a play alive and, after Shubert missed from the elbow, intercepted a Hoepker pass to keep the ball in the Courgars’ possession.

With just over three minutes to play, Turner got his first good look at the hoop – a shot from the block that hit every part of the rim except the bottom of the net – and Breese turned it into a Dickshot layup the other way.

Turner immediately hoisted up a 3-pointer that bounced out to the free throw line and in the ensuring scrum, went through his legs for Dalton Boruff to collect it and get a layup and a foul on Turner – which he converted – to add insult to injury.

Hoepker, playing like he didn’t want his prep career to end, helped cut the lead to two and then came up with a pair of clutch free throws to tie the game.

Dickshot’s half court prayer wasn’t answered and the fans were treated to free basketball.

In overtime, it was Hoepker on defense making every Cougar shot tough as the six-foot-seven forward used every bit of that length in the paint. While on offense, Kolten Gawjeski, Hoepker and Turner were all able to sink clutch free throws to ensure the victory.

The Hornets improve to 27-4 and advance to the Carbondale Super-Sectional at Southern Illinois University on Monday, where they’ll take on the winner of the Flora Sectional. The Cougars’ season ends with a 29-6 record.

