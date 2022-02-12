Boys Basketball | Nashville holds on to beat Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE – Pinckneyville clawed back from a 12-point deficit in the second quarter to cut the lead down to one with 6:15 remaining, but back-to-back baskets by Saxton Hoepker allowed the Hornets to hold on and beat the Panthers, 30-26, in a boys basketball game for first place of the SIRR Mississippi Division on Senior Night before a loud crowd in Duster Thomas Gymnasium.

“We still got some areas to improve, but I’m really proud of the kids and the seven seniors we got making a memory of winning at Duster Thomas – a tough place to play,” said Nashville coach Patrick Weathers. “We are fortunate to have some size and having eight blocks tonight was huge. Blocks and rebounds in a grinder game like this with the score in the 20s and 30s every possession matters. When you can erase a possession with a block shot or dominate the boards its really huge, especially against a well-coached, very incredibly disciplined Pinckneyville Panther team.”

Nashville improved to 6-0 in the conference and 21-4 on the season while the Panthers fell to 5-2 in the conference standings and 21-4 overall.

“We just came up short,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner. “We dug too big of a hole in the beginning, but I was proud of our guys. They had a gave a great effort to get back into the game. Turnovers are going to beat you against a good team and we had too many tonight. We needed to do a better job of executing, but you have to give Nashville credit, too, because their pressure was very good.”

The Panthers only have Carterville left on the road while the Hornets still have Du Quoin on the road and Anna-Jonesboro at home remaining in their conference schedule.

Hoepker led the game with 14 points with Isaac Turner adding eight for the Hornets. Duke Riggins led the Panthers with nine points with Pearson Launius scoring seven off the bench and finishing with four steals, including three in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers trailed by seven at the half and by five after the third quarter and opened the fourth quarter with Launius stealing the ball and feeding Riggins for a fastbreak layup at the 18 second mark.

A minute and 26 seconds later Riggins sank a pull-up jumper from just inside the free throw line and the Panthers trailed by one with 6:15 remaining.

“We played with the lead except for it being tied 2-2, but we knew coming out in the second half they were going to have a charge and we just had to take their best shot in the third quarter and just survive,” Weathers said. “As we get closer to the postseason that’s what its going to come down to in these types of games.”

Nashville turned the ball over on a charge, but the Panthers missed a 3-point attempt on its next possession and another 3-pointer on the following possession.

Nashville had missed its first four shots of the fourth quarter, but when it counted the most Hoepker got free down the lane and slammed one home to put the Hornets back up by three with 3:44 left.

“The kids love that kind of stuff, but I was just happy he got the ball in the hole,” Weather said. “In a 30-26 game every point matters, so I was thinking just make it and don’t be too fancy. He then added another basket and made two big free throws after that.”

After Pinckneyville missed a short jumper, Hoepker scored down the lane again to up the lead to five with 2:34 remaining.

With fouls to give, the Panthers stopped the clock on three consecutive fouls. Launius then stole the ball again and Riggins swished a 3-pointer from the right side of the top of the key and the lead was back to two with 1:07 left.

Carter Schoenherr was fouled 19 seconds later and missed the front end of a one-and-one giving the Panthers one last chance to tie or win the game.

Pinckneyville passed the ball around looking for an opening and when Riggins saw the lane open up slightly he made his move, but the ball was tipped by a defender and went off his hand giving the ball back to the Hornets with 19.7 seconds left.

Hoepker was fouled five seconds later and made both his free throws to up the lead to four. Pinckneyville then missed another 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds left.

Nashville got off to a great start jumping out to a 11-2 lead with 1:14 left in the first quarter.

Trey Moll swished a 3 from the left side of the key and Kellen Scott stole the ball and fed Riggins for a layup to cut the lead to four, but Hoepker sank a layup with 13.3 seconds left to give the Hornets a 13-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

Hayden Robinson opened the second with a layup and a free throw to extend the lead back to nine. Turner was fouled and he split his two free throws and Hoepker scored a minute later and Nashville’s lead grew to 12.

The teams traded baskets before Pinckneyville scored on a 3-pointer by Adcock and a layup by Launius with a minute left to cut the lead to seven at the half.

In ceremonies between the JV and varsity games 15 band members, four cheerleaders, the manager and the five basketball seniors Adcock, Joey Iaccino, Moll, Riggins and Vaden Szczepanski were recognized.

