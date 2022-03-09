Boys Basketball | Nashville set for state semifinal game against DePaul Prep

When Nashville steps on the floor at the State Farm Center on Thursday afternoon, it’ll be in familiar territory as the underdogs against No. 18 in the state DePaul Prep.

The Hornets entered last Friday’s Carterville Class 2A Sectional final against Breese Central as the underdogs and had to fight back to force overtime after the Cougars erased a double-digit halftime deficit before easily handling Teutopolis in Monday’s Super-Sectional to advance to the semifinals.

The Hornets will also be in familiar territory of playing in a big game – three of Nashville’s starting five and nine total players on the team were members of Nashville’s state runner-up football team this year and senior Isaac Turner dressed on both the basketball and football teams who made the state finals in 2019.

What may be unfamiliar territory for Nashville – and definitely for senior big man Saxton Hoepker – will be looking up at the opponent.

The Rams boast a towering starting five that includes 6-foot-6 sophomores Payton Kami and Jaylan McElroy and 6-foot-9 senior center Dylan Arnett.

“They look gigantic,” Nashville head coach Patrick Weathers said Monday. “If they’re able to take away some of our size, we’ll look to lean on a more deliberate style of offense. We’ll definitely have our hands full with 6-9, 6-6 and 6-6 in the starting line up for sure.”

Arnett, in particular, will be who Nashville has to key in on to help slow down the DePaul offense. A 17-year-old senior who was named to the All-City team and is committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is a “freak athlete” according to DePaul head coach Tom Kleinschmidt.

“He just does it all for us,” Kleinschmidt added. “He can guard one through five and can run like a guard.”

Both the Hornets and the Rams want to set the tone on defense and control the tempo. While Nashville plays a more deliberate pace – which Weathers admitted can be ugly to watch at times – the Rams will try to speed them up as much as they can.

One wrinkle the Hornets will have to contend with is the constant switching on defense the Rams will employ – which comes with the versatility their five starters boast.

“Sometimes that causes problems if you’re not used to seeing it,” Kleinschmidt said Monday. “If you play a really good 1-3-1 or full court pressure team, your second unit can’t give you what that opponent is going to do. We feel that, by switching , it’s a little wrinkle that we do and we’ve been successful with it in the past.”

Like most teams who’ve gone against Nashville this year, Hoepker immediately stands out to Kleinschmidt and the Rams’ coaching staff.

“I’ve seen him on tape and he’s an absolute fantastic basketball player. He can play the game. We got our hands full with him – we’ve seen him about three or four times since two in the morning and I’m biting my nails here. He can play above the rim – he’s an athlete,” Kleinschmidt said. “We hope our size can neutralize some of what he can do, but he’s going to score the ball, he’s that good of a player. If he gets points, we’re going to try to make him have a lot of attempts. Now, if we can do that or not – he’s so good, he’s going to get his points but we want to make him work for it as much as we can.”

Four years ago, it might have seemed impossible that the, now 6-foot-7 big man would be the player keeping an opposing coach up at night.

“Saxton came into high school as a bit of an afterthought. He made the team as a freshman, but he’s 6-7 now, but he was probably 5-9 when he came in. He’s really grown into his body and gotten a lot better,” Weathers said. “By far, one of the most improved players skill-wise and physical maturity-wise that I’ve seen in my time here at Nashville. He’s getting some college looks – he wants to play basketball after high school, but it’s about what’s the best fit for him.”

While Hoepker and Turner are the two leading scorers for the Hornets this year, the play of Kolten Gajewski in the last two elimination games has been crucial to keeping Nashville’s season alive. Weathers attributes a lot of that to the senior’s experience in big games as the quarterback on the gridiron that has translated to the hardwood when the lights are the brightest.

“His main contributions we get out of him are on the defensive end and rebounding,” Weathers explained. “We’re not looking for a lot of scoring out of him, but I think he’s had back-to-back season highs in the sectional championship and he had 13 in the Super-Sectional against TTown.”

In fact, it’s that experience across the board that has helped get Nashville to where it’s at now. Weathers said it really showed in the Super-Sectional, when the team arrived at Southern Illinois University’s Banterra Center before the tip of the Class 1A game preceding them. Despite the long wait before taking the court, the Hornets knew when to dial it in.

“It speaks to their mindset going into the game – playing in a big game, a Super-Sectional game. You can see it in their eyes that they know when to get serious and when the stage is set,” Weathers said. “They’ve had that experience and know when to turn it on and when to turn it off. I think it really speaks to when we get down in a tight game, they don't give up and have that resiliency and just competing and battling. These kids have found ways to come big in a lot of games.”

The Hornets will have to come up big at least two more times – they play at 4 p.m. Thursday and if they win, will advance to the state championship Saturday. A loss means their night isn’t over as the third-place game will tip following the 1A third-place game at 7 p.m.

